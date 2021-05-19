newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

WYDOT Snake River bridge inspection may cause delays

By News Team
Posted by 
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 1 hour ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01fOud_0a4t3pQg00

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be performing bridge repairs on the Snake River Bridge on WYO 22 on May 25 and May 26.

Work will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on each day.

To perform the work, crews will bring in a snooper truck, pick-up trucks and other equipment onto the bridge deck. These trucks will take up a single lane, reducing traffic to one lane over the bridge. Motorists will be flagged across the bridge in alternating directions.

Crews are expecting delays of up to 15 minutes, but delays could vary with traffic congestion.

WYDOT recommends that drivers plan accordingly by avoiding the area during daytime hours if possible, or leave early and expect delays.

You can sign up for 511 Notify alerts HERE.

KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
125
Followers
118
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Congestion#Transportation Department#Wydot Snake River#Jackson#Bridge Repairs#Motorists#Crews#Pick Up Trucks#Alternating Directions#Wyo#Daytime Hours
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Trafficocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MVA CAUSES TRAFFIC DELAYS

An earlier MVA in the area of Old Freehold Road @ Whitty Road caused delays. Multiple units were on scene and there were reported injuries. Unknown extent. Use caution in the area as crews remain on scene for cleanup.
Governmentpilot.com

Nighttime Repaving Work at Pinehurst Traffic Circle This Week

The Pinehurst traffic circle will continue to be closed each night through Thursday while road resurfacing work is underway. The project is part of a $2.86 million contract state transportation (DOT) officials awarded the Fred Smith Company of Raleigh earlier this year. Repaving work is also scheduled along parts of...
Trafficdronedj.com

Damning drone video reveals I-40 Memphis bridge damage years before shutdown

The Hernando de Soto Bridge, a crucial Interstate 40 bridge between Arkansas and Tennessee, was shut down indefinitely on May 11 following the discovery of a major crack in a steel support beam critical for the structure of the bridge. But now, an old drone inspection video has surfaced, showing damage in the same area as early as May 2019.
Arkansas GovernmentPosted by
5NEWS

Routine bridge inspection to require lane closures on I-540

According to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials, a routine inspection of the I-540 Arkansas River Bridge will require lane closures in Fort Smith and Van Buren. Outside lane closures will happen from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting tomorrow (May 17), weather permitting. The northbound lanes will be closed...
Tennessee Governmentmagnoliabannernews.com

’19 inspection spied damage on I-40 bridge

Damage in the vicinity of the beam fracture discovered Tuesday on the Interstate 40 Mississippi River bridge at Memphis turned up in a May 2019 inspection, the Arkansas Department of Transportation acknowledged Friday. An agency statement said it is investigating to see if a September 2019 inspection noted that damage...
Pennsylvania Governmentactapgh.org

40th Street Bridge Inspection Starts Monday in Pittsburgh

PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge inspection activities on the 40th Street Bridge, which carries Route 2124 over the Allegheny River in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, May 17 weather permitting. Single-lane restrictions will occur on the bridge between Route 28 and Foster Street from 10...
Politicswtwp.com

Hydrant inspections in May

The Washington Township Fire Department will be conducting hydrant inspections beginning May 1, 2021. This procedure will occur over the next four weeks. Crews will be inspecting, exercising the hydrants. This process will remove any accumulated sediments built up at the hydrant and help ensure the hydrant is in good working condition.
Washington Governmentyaktrinews.com

Wildfire scorches vegetation along Snake River near Levey Park

FRANKLIN COUNTY Wash. — Local authorities are asking the community to steer clear of the area around Levey Park as crews respond to a vegetation fire along the Snake River. According to a tweet by Franklin County Fire No. 3, crews are on the scene tending to the situation. They are being helped by Kennewick Fire, Benton County No. 1, U.S. Fish & Wildlife and Walla Walla No. 5.
Tennessee GovernmentThe Trucker

ARDOT: 2019 inspection showed ‘evidence of damage’ on I-40 bridge; river traffic flowing again

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As river traffic reopened on the Mississippi River near Memphis, Tennessee, three days after a severe fracture was discovered in the Interstate 40 bridge linking Arkansas and Tennessee, authorities have said a video taken by an inspector two years ago found damage in the same area of the bridge where the fracture was discovered this week. The bridge remains closed to vehicular traffic.
Tennessee GovernmentKFVS12

Engineering expert explains I-40 bridge crack

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A civil engineer and professor, who spent two years studying the Hernando-Desoto Bridge and installing sensors to track any abnormalities, explains the crack in the bridge. He says based on his research, motorists might have been driving over this crack for days or maybe even weeks.
Kentucky GovernmentPosted by
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Natcher Bridge undergoing inspection

The William H. Natcher Bridge on U.S. 231 is undergoing a scheduled inspection, resulting in single-lane restrictions from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. this week. Josh Rogers, bridge preservation branch manager, said Monday that the stay-cable bridge built in 2002, which connects Owensboro to Rockport, Indiana, undergoes a “fracture-critical inspection” every two years.