DBA filings in Gillespie County

Join us as we celebrate Fredericksburg's 175th anniversary with a free fireworks show for the community! In the event of inclement weather, the fireworks will be moved to Saturday, May 8th at 9:30 p.m. There are many locations to view the show, including Lady Bird Johnson Municipal Park, Oakcrest Park, Gillespie County Airport, Hangar Hotel & Conference Center, Gillespie County Fairgrounds and the parking lots at Fredericksburg High School. Music, concessions and cold drinks will be available for purchase at the Hangar Hotel beginning at 7 p.m. The Gillespie County Fair & Festivals Association is hosting an appreciation event for all First Responders (EMS, Fire, & Law Enforcement), and all other Essential Personnel. With the recent winter weather that devastated this area we are including our Linemen and Crews in our appreciation. This event will have free admission and features Crystal Peak from 6-8pm. Jake Hooker & The Outsiders from 8:30 p.m.-12 a.m. Gates open at 6 p.m.