newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas Government

DBA filings in Gillespie County

Fredericksburg Standard
 8 hours ago

The following individuals have filed “Doing Business As” documents since May 10 with the Gillespie County Clerk’s office:. • Kevin Bain as Bain Architecture Planning and Interiors. • Erich Russell as Passione Divina. • Robert Lee Garcia as Creative Outdoor Designs. • Forest Ethan Elijah Lingle as Feel Construction Services.

www.fredericksburgstandard.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
County
Gillespie County, TX
City
Robert Lee, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dba#Kevin Gillespie#Business Services#Dba#Creative Outdoor Designs##Gillespie County Clerk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas GovernmentFredericksburg Standard

Gillespie EEA sets spring scholarship luncheon

The public is invited to attend a take-out or dine-in barbecue luncheon, set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 13 at the new Gillespie County Extension Building, located at 38 Business Court off of Tivydale Road. The luncheon is sponsored by the Gillespie Extension Education Association. Luncheon tickets...
Texas GovernmentFredericksburg Standard

Medical history

As we celebrate the 175th anniversary of Fredericksburg’s founding, it is great to celebrate our current and past medical professionals that have tirelessly served our community, especially during their herculean vaccination effort. From early in our city’s history, our medical community has been a beacon of professionalism and hope. Meet...
Texas Governmentfbgtx.org

175th Anniversary Fireworks at Lady Bird Johnson Municipal Park

Join us as we celebrate Fredericksburg's 175th anniversary with a free fireworks show for the community! In the event of inclement weather, the fireworks will be moved to Saturday, May 8th at 9:30 p.m. There are many locations to view the show, including Lady Bird Johnson Municipal Park, Oakcrest Park, Gillespie County Airport, Hangar Hotel & Conference Center, Gillespie County Fairgrounds and the parking lots at Fredericksburg High School. Music, concessions and cold drinks will be available for purchase at the Hangar Hotel beginning at 7 p.m. The Gillespie County Fair & Festivals Association is hosting an appreciation event for all First Responders (EMS, Fire, & Law Enforcement), and all other Essential Personnel. With the recent winter weather that devastated this area we are including our Linemen and Crews in our appreciation. This event will have free admission and features Crystal Peak from 6-8pm. Jake Hooker & The Outsiders from 8:30 p.m.-12 a.m. Gates open at 6 p.m.