Pep Guardiola post-match: "I'm incredibly proud. My first thought is for the players that didn't play today. We have two or three weeks now to prepare for the final. They [PSG] put a lot of players in the middle and we struggled to press in the first half. The second half was fantastic, the way we played. Now it's time to celebrate it. We were so composed. People think it's easy to get to the Champions League final!"