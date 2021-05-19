newsbreak-logo
Nationals, Cardinals moving to full capacity in June

By The Associated Press
Seattle Times
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals will return to full capacity. Washington said Wednesday it will move to 100% at Nationals Park starting with a June 10 game against San Francisco. The Cardinals will move to 100% at Busch Stadium starting with a June 14...

