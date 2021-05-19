newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Apple M1 Macs "feel faster" than they really are thanks to QoS optimizations

By Adrian Potoroaca
Posted by 
TechSpot
TechSpot
 5 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Why it matters: Apple has received a lot of praise for creating the M1 SoC, whether it be for its performance when compared to Intel and AMD CPUs in the same class, or for its relatively cool and battery-friendly operation. However, it's easy to forget the company is able to achieve this partly thanks to being a vertically-integrated hardware company and using that advantage to prioritize responsiveness over raw performance.

www.techspot.com
TechSpot

TechSpot

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

 https://www.techspot.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Products#Big Macs#Mac Mini#Mac Hardware#Software Developers#App Developers#Macbooks#Quality Of Service#Macos Big Sur#X86 Mac#M1 Mac#Iphone#Qos Optimizations#M1 Powered Macs#Intel Based Macs#Desktop Pcs#Throughput#Windows#Battery#Low Power Gracemont Cores
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Laptops
News Break
AMD
Related
ComputersTechRadar

How to unlock your Mac with an Apple Watch

There's no reason to type your Mac password or use Touch ID to open your computer. Instead, you can use your Apple Watch. The wearable device, when you're nearby your computer, will automatically log you into your computer. Apple Watch can also be used to approve other password requests with the macOS Auto Unlock feature.
Electronicspocketnow.com

Apple’s M1 MacBook Air, Alienware monitors and more are on sale today

We start today’s deals with last year’s Apple MacBook Air that comes powered by the latest M1 Chip. This laptop is currently getting killer reviews, and it is one of the best options available for the price, and things get better when you see that they’re constantly on sale. You can get yours for as low as $900 after receiving a $99 discount on its 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space option, which is the same model Jaime Rivera was testing on his latest video. Savings go across the board, meaning you can get any of the three different color options, but you may want to stick with the Silver model, as it’s the one that ages better.
Computersithinkdiff.com

Benchmark scores reveal new M1 iMac is 56% faster than its predecessor

During its virtual Spring Loaded event last month, Apple announced its new M1 iMac line-up with a stunning new design, 7 vibrant colors, and a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display. The lineup features Apple’s new M1 chip, which brings 85 percent faster performance, 2x faster GPU, and 3x faster machine learning to the M1 iMac, compared to its Intel predecessor. The chip features 8 CPU cores, 8 GPU cores, and a 16-core Apple Neural Engine.
Small Businessapplemagazine.com

Apps for Mac on the M1 processor

Designed to perform any task with the least amount of power possible, the M1 chip has two different types of core: high-performance and high-efficiency. No matter what you’re doing, the new M1 processor chip for Macs has incredible power, amazing graphics and unbelievable battery life! Your experience will never be the same!
Computersbyteside.com

Intel NUC vs M1 Mac mini: which machine reigns supreme?

With the rampant hype surrounding Apple’s new M1 processor, it’s little surprise that some are already asking how the M1 handles videogames. You can already find plenty of videos on YouTube showing off how the new Macbook Pro handle titles from Fallout 4 to Crusader Kings 3. However, where Apple’s...
ComputersEngadget

Apple's MacBook Air M1 returns to record low of $899

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The Apple laptop to get right now is the latest MacBook Air...
ComputersPhone Arena

M1 iPad Pro is over 50% faster than predecessor, also beats Intel MacBook Pro in benchmarks

The new M1-powered 12.9-inches iPad Pro is nearly 56 percent faster than the last generation model, according to benchmark scores spotted by MacRumors. Apple’s eight-core M1 processor has been fueling Macs since last fall. During the Spring Loaded event where the 2021 iPad Pro was announced, the company said that the chip has made the latest slate up to 50 percent faster than the previous model.
Computersimore.com

Surfshark VPN for Mac is now fully compatible with Apple's M1 chip

Surshark VPN is now fully compatible with M1 Macs. The latest update brings compatibility to App Store and direct download versions. If you've been on the lookout for the best Mac VPN, you've probably come across Surfshark. If you're yet to try it out, its latest update may just convince you to give it a spin.
Technologytechnave.com

Apple M1-powered iPad Pro is 50% faster than last year's model

Late last month, the new Apple M1-powered iPad Pro was announced for Malaysia. Like its laptop counterpart, the new chipset was expected to bring some serious performance gains to Apple's tablet. But how much of an improvement are we talking about?. Well, according to MacRumors, the new iPad Pro performs...
Softwareimore.com

Adobe Audition gets Apple M1 support and a new Strip Silence feature

Adobe's Audition audio app now supports Apple's M1 Macs natively. The app gained new Strip Silence and Loudness Meter features. Adobe has today released the May update to its Audition audio editing app, adding native support for Apple's M1 Macs along the way. The company promises improved performance on Apple's latest machines while new features are also part of the release.
Computerseclecticlight.co

How to boot an M1 Mac into an older version of Big Sur

One of the stumbling blocks to using an external boot disk with an M1 Mac is that it may not cope if you update macOS on the internal SSD, then try booting from the external disk to update that. You may be prompted to assign an authorised user to that external disk, only to be informed that the version of macOS on that disk isn’t bootable and needs to be replaced.
TechnologyCNET

Best Apple iPad deals: Save $50 on new M1 iPad Pro

Apple unveiled new iPad Pros last month, which will be the first non-Mac to receive Apple's M1 chip. Preorders are open; the new iPad Pros will start shipping in the second half of the month. If you act fast, you can save $50 on the 256GB model of the new 11-inch iPad Pro at Walmart. (A $50 discount on the 128GB model has already sold out.)
Cell PhonesMacworld

Every M1 Mac compared: Which Apple silicon computer is right for you?

The rollout of Apple silicon continues with the introduction of the 24-inch iMac. Now there are four different Macs with Apple’s M1 system-on-a-chip (SoC) at the heart of each model: two laptops and two desktop computers. That means you have more choices, and that’s good—but that also means there are now more designs, features, specifications, and prices to consider, which can make picking the right one tricky.
Computerspocketnow.com

Mac Repairs have become easier thanks to leaked Apple documents?

Apple is well known for the great quality of its products, but also for being a bit complicated to fix. This means that if your iPhone, iPad, or Mac presents issues, your best option is to take it to a qualified Apple repair center. However, some people don’t like how much Apple charges for these services, so they choose to look for more affordable options. The problem comes with the newer Apple products, as we find several changes and upgrades which make repairs a bit more challenging for independent technicians. Luckily, hackers have come to the rescue to make independent repairs easier.
ElectronicsApple Insider

Roundup: the best accessories for your M1 Mac mini

Looking to buy an M1 Mac mini or own one already? Our team has rounded up the best accessories to complement Apple's compact desktop. The latest Mac mini has fewer ports and a few limitations when compared to the previous models. Consider the differences between Intel and Apple processors when deciding on accessories for your Mac mini. — The move from Intel toApple Silicon has changed port configuration and capabilities. You cannot connect multiple external displays via Thunderbolt, nor can you attach eGPUs.
SoftwarePosted by
Tom's Hardware

Preliminary Apple M1 Support Added To Latest Linux Kernel

Linux Torvalds has announced availability of Linux kernel 5.13 release candidate that adds preliminary support for Apple's M1 system-on-chip along with a number of improvements to the operating system itself, reports 9to5Linux.com. The most interesting addition to Linux kernel 5.13 is preliminary support for Apple's M1 SoC, something that developers...
ComputersApple Insider

24-inch iMac with M1 benchmarks up to 56% faster than Intel model

The M1 processor performs similarly no matter the machine, so benchmarks have shown that the new 24-inch iMac outperforms its Intel variants handily. The 24-inch iMac debuted at Apple's "Spring Loaded" event in April and houses an M1 processor. The computer will ship to customers starting May 21, but Geekbench results have already surfaced.