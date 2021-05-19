Apple M1 Macs "feel faster" than they really are thanks to QoS optimizations

We start today’s deals with last year’s Apple MacBook Air that comes powered by the latest M1 Chip. This laptop is currently getting killer reviews, and it is one of the best options available for the price, and things get better when you see that they’re constantly on sale. You can get yours for as low as $900 after receiving a $99 discount on its 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space option, which is the same model Jaime Rivera was testing on his latest video. Savings go across the board, meaning you can get any of the three different color options, but you may want to stick with the Silver model, as it’s the one that ages better.