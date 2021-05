Streaming platform HBO Max and South Korean media company CJ ENM are working on a new K-pop talent competition TV series. According to a report by Deadline, HBO Max is currently in the development stages of the as-yet-untitled talent series, in partnership with CJ ENM, the company behind the global reality show format I Can See Your Voice. They will be joined by Endemol Shine Boomdog, the Spanish-language divison of Endemol Shine North America that produces shows such as Dancing With The Stars and Big Brother US.