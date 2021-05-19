newsbreak-logo
Here’s What That Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Controversy Is All About

Vice
Vice
Last January, Eva Longoria talked to Entertainment Weekly about Flamin’ Hot, the biopic she’s directing about Richard Montañez, the Frito-Lay janitor-turned-exec who invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. “It’s a beautiful story,” she said. “His whole life, he was told ‘No, that opportunity’s not for you, ideas don’t come from people like you,’ and he was like, ‘Why not?’ It’s a very beautiful story [about] the man and his journey and how he succeeded in a world that tells you no.”

