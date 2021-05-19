Here’s What That Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Controversy Is All About

Hollywood, Texas is home to the week’s most notable show business news about Texas stars, Texas stories, and other roles our state was born to play. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated our remote work revolution, freeing employers and employees alike from the old-fashioned confines of office space and geography. Amid all this upheaval, Texas has emerged as a clear winner: We’ve become one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, thanks in large part to our reputation as one of the best states for telecommuting. People are abandoning costly coastal cities in droves for our more affordable pastures, realizing they can thrive here in their chosen professions. After all, why should, say, 50 Cent have to put up with New York’s steep cost of living when he can rap just as easily from Houston? Houston’s got guns, money, and belabored sex metaphors, too.