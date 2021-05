Hi! I'm Zahra, SELF magazine's executive editor and the host of our wellness advice podcast, Checking In. In this week’s episode—the final one of the season—we're diving into a conversation about advocating for yourself in medical situations when you have a chronic illness. If you have any kind of chronic illness or if you love someone who does, you may be all too familiar with how much of an ordeal it can be to find compassionate, comprehensive medical care from providers who take you and your concerns seriously. This can become an especially difficult ordeal if you belong to any number of marginalized groups who routinely face medical racism or bias of any kind. So let's dive in.