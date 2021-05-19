Apex Legends Global Series Championship Prize Pool Will Have Crowd Funding

Apex Legends players will soon be able to get an exclusive skin for the new legend, Valkyrie, inside this season's pack. Respawn Entertainment has been releasing starter packs for each new season since the title's release in February 2019. The pack typically includes a release-exclusive skin having to do with the season's overarching theme and a certain amount of Apex Coins (AC). In Season 9, the pack is centered on the brand new legend, Kairi "Valkyrie" Imahara. It includes the "Turquoise Sun" Valkyrie skin and 600 AC.