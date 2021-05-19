newsbreak-logo
Presidential Election

GOP voters apparently only want Trump as president

By Rafi Schwartz
Mic
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's been much recent speculation about whether or not former President Donald Trump will run for office again — never mind the question of if he should be allowed to in the first place. For his part, Trump has been happy to add his own self-interested fuel to the speculative fire, claiming in late April that he's "100% thinking about running again" just months after Axios reported that he'd already begun plotting a 2024 comeback in the days following his 2020 defeat.

