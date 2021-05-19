GOP voters apparently only want Trump as president

And it has happened to me. The Republican Party, of which I have been a registered voter forever, has gone where no party should ever go: into the abyss of personality cult. Last week, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy dropped the hammer on arch-conservative Rep. Liz Cheney, bouncing her from the third most powerful position in House GOP leadership, because she has the audacity to insist the sun rises in the east, that two plus two equals four and the 2020 presidential election was not stolen from Donald J. Trump.