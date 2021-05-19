newsbreak-logo
Rockland County, NY

POLL: New York Ditches Mask Mandate, Will Citizens Follow Suit?

By Joe Kuhn, Managing Editor
rocklandtimes.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York State has reached a major milestone in the fight against Covid-19. On Wednesday, May 19, in accordance with new recommendations from the CDC, the state government lifted the “mask mandate”, which required residents to leave their faces covered in public settings. The decision came after the state was pressured by multiple County Executives, including Rockland’s own Executive Ed Day, to adhere to new findings from the center for disease control which called into question the necessity of vaccinated citizens leaving their masks on in all public settings.

