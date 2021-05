These days tennis may look the same on clay as it does on the other surfaces, but one glance at Wednesday’s results in Rome should be enough to tell you that it’s not, and likely never will be. Naomi Osaka, Daniil Medvedev, and Serena Williams, each of whom reached the semifinals or better at the Australian Open a few months ago, struggled with the dirt and the breeze at the Foro Italico before making early exits. Medvedev, who ranted his way to a straight-set defeat against Aslan Karatsev, made his feelings about la terre battue clear: “This is a very bad surface,” he said. “How can I not swear?”