Being an informed consumer isn't just a matter of clipping coupons and sussing out the best value item on the shelf. Nowadays, you have to dig a little deeper in order to be sure you are making your hard-earned money go as far as possible, starting in the meat section. Before you make your final selection on proteins, scan the label for any mention of saline solution. The reason? Stores sometimes sneakily pump their meat up with salt water to increase the weight (via Eat This, Not That!).