Last Sunday, Eastern Christians observed Easter, or Pascha, celebrating the resurrection of Jesus from the dead. Jesus Christ's bodily resurrection is the central tenet of the Christian faith. St. Paul says: “If Christ has not been raised, then our proclamation has been in vain and your faith has been in vain” (1 Corinthians 15:14). Put another way, for Christians, Christ’s actual, physical resurrection from the dead after he was crucified is the cornerstone of the faith. Christianity would be close to meaningless without it.