True Life: I’m a Ghost Designer

These days, brands such as H&M, Zara, Uniqlo, and others dominate the market with low-priced takes on designer wear. Because these lines allegedly rely on sweatshops, manufacture garments not meant to last, and base their business on quickly fading trends, their offerings have been termed fast fashion. In response, another movement has developed: slow fashion, which makes use of craft techniques, aspires toward a more ethical form of production, and is intended to have greater longevity. The model Ella Emhoff, with her one-of-a-kind knitwear that looks charmingly handmade, has become something of a poster child for the movement, and many hobbyists have picked up knitting, crocheting, and sewing to pass the time during quarantine. There are countless makers, and increasingly, many are selling their work on Instagram or at boutiques like Café Forgot in New York. In fact, the New York Times recently called handmade clothes the opposite of “cheugy”—the Gen Z adjective that describes out-of-date trends. A number of these makers have art practices, too. Take a look at the artists whose work moves seamlessly between painting and sculpture, jewelry and garments.