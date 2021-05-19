True Life: I’m a Ghost Designer

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleSaana Baker has been a prolific textile designer since graduating from FIT in the mid-’90s. But you might not know her name. A self-proclaimed “ghost designer,” Baker has been the creative mind behind collections for the likes of Kravet, Clarence House, Lee Jofa, and McGuire, to name a few. Designers and brands alike tap her to bring their fabric visions to life.

