newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas Cars

Flood Advisory issued for Tom Green by NWS

weather.gov
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 08:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 06:08:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Tom Green The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Schleicher County in west central Texas Southeastern Tom Green County in west central Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 331 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. One to two inches of rainfall will result in minor flooding of low lying areas, low water crossings, and roadways. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northeastern Schleicher and Southeastern Tom Green Counties

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Angelo, TX
County
Tom Green County, TX
Local
Texas Cars
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Thunderstorms#Weather Radar#Flood Advisory#Southeastern Tom Green#Rainfall#Doppler Radar#Roadways#Target Area#Severity#Vehicles#Deaths#Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Tom Green County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Tom Green by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 09:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Tom Green SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN TOM GREEN COUNTY UNTIL 1130 AM CDT At 1041 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Christoval, moving northeast at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Twin Buttes Reservoir around 1045 AM CDT. Lake Nasworthy around 1055 AM CDT. Goodfellow Air Force Base around 1110 AM CDT. Wall around 1115 AM CDT. Vancourt and Veribest around 1130 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Harriet.