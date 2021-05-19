Flood Advisory issued for Tom Green by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 08:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 06:08:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Tom Green The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Schleicher County in west central Texas Southeastern Tom Green County in west central Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 331 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. One to two inches of rainfall will result in minor flooding of low lying areas, low water crossings, and roadways. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northeastern Schleicher and Southeastern Tom Green Counties