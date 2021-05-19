Tfue Warzone Settings 2021

Call of Duty is a massive IP and it’s not uncommon for this franchise to get plenty of rumors circulating as to what players can expect to pop up next. However, it was during Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s release that rumors spread of an upcoming battle royale game mode being added in. These were just rumors but it had players interested, not only did this rumor prove to be real with the release of Call of Duty: Warzone but what surprised fans was the fact that this was a free-to-play battle royale game mode that could be enjoyed as a standalone experience. Players didn’t need to purchase Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to get their hands on the multiplayer mode and it was released on multiple platforms with cross-platform play. Ultimately, players could enjoy this game with the added benefit of cross-platform progression through PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.