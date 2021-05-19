Why Now Is the Time To Sell Your House — Even If You Had No Plans To Move

During the past year, while spending lots of time at home with my wife and infant daughter, I learned that DIY projects can be really fun AND save me money. I embarked on a few projects including repainting our exterior shutters, re-tiling our bathroom floor and even installing new light fixtures. While I had lots of fun, I did learn after some trials and errors that it’s a lot more time-consuming than imagined, and it took a lot more knowledge than I initially thought. The tiles were harder to fit once they got near the toilet; the shutters were kind of old, and some were falling apart; and the light fixture wouldn’t turn on despite my matching all the color-coded wires correctly.