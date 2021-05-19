newsbreak-logo
Personal Finance

Break the Cycle: 5 Tips To Debt-Free Living

By Danielle James
Essence
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleLearn how to live debt free—or at least get close. Here are 5 steps to help you minimize debt and build a better financial future. When considering your financial health, debt is something that is unavoidable to address. Debt includes balances on any type of loan you have taken out...

Personal Financethechronicle-online.com

Senior Living: Use debt to build wealth

Last week we looked at the differences of “Good” debt versus “Bad” debt. Now I want to provide you with the three main strategies used by advisers to build wealth from debt. Remember, debt should only be considered for the acquisition of appreciating assets such as real estate or securities with a clear and concise plan to eliminate it during the life of the asset or by retirement. Many of you may think it is a great time to consider borrowing for the purpose of accumulating wealth, however I must caution you; it will never be without risks. One should only consider debt strategies as part of a well thought out financial plan with a professional. Let’s look at some options.
Personal FinancePosted by
Panhandle Post

IRS begins sending monthly Child Tax Credit to bank accounts in July

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service and the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced today that the first monthly payment of the expanded and newly-advanceable Child Tax Credit (CTC) from the American Rescue Plan will be made on July 15. Roughly 39 million households — covering 88% of children in the United States — are slated to begin receiving monthly payments without any further action required.
Personal Financegoldrushcam.com

IRS Says 39 Million Households to Automatically Receive Monthly Payment of Refundable Child Tax Credit – Payment up to $300 Monthly for Each Child Under 6 and up to $250 Monthly for Each Child 6 and Above

May 17, 2021 - WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service and the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced today that the first monthly payment of the expanded and newly- advanceable Child Tax Credit (CTC) from the American Rescue Plan will be made on July 15. Roughly 39 million households — covering 88% of children in the United States — are slated to begin receiving monthly payments without any further action required.
Credits & LoansFOXBusiness

Need a credit card or auto loan? Banks are making them easier to get

Banks are loosening the purse strings for consumer borrowers. Credit cards, auto loans and other personal loans are all getting easier to come by, more than a year into a pandemic that spooked lenders and caused them to tighten lending standards significantly. The net share of banks that loosened underwriting...
Credits & LoansQuad Cities Onlines

Big Banks Join Efforts to Ease Path to Credit Cards

Some large banks in the U.S. — including JPMorgan Chase and U.S. Bank — are participating in a government-supported pilot program to help expand access to credit cards for consumers who lack a credit history. Participating lenders can share bank deposit information with the credit bureaus, making it easier for...
Credits & LoansPosted by
Benzinga

What Is Considered A Good Credit Score

Credit scores are used to predict how likely you are to pay back funds on time, so making sure you have a good credit score will make lenders much more comfortable with lending money to you. Anything you do can and will affect your credit score both negatively and positively....
Credits & LoansCNBC

No credit score? No problem. How big banks plan to approve you for credit by just looking at your bank account

You may no longer need a credit score to qualify for a traditional credit card from large U.S. banks like JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank. In an effort to give millions of consumers who don't have credit scores better access to credit, these big-name financial institutions (along with seven or so others) expect to launch a pilot program this year that gives them a new method of approving potential credit card holders, The Wall Street Journal first reported on Thursday.
Personal Financethepost.on.ca

Senior Living: Good vs. bad debt

It’s not hard to find a headline through social media warning of the high levels of household debt in Canada. Interest rates have been kept low deliberately in an effort to support the economy through the pandemic and Canadians have taken advantage of this new financial environment. We have, for...
Personal FinancePosted by
Forbes

Breaking The Vicious Cycle Of Compliance Debt In Financial Services

CEO and President of WorkFusion, leader in Intelligent Automation for the enterprise. Ensuring regulatory compliance standards can be expensive, and this is especially true in banking, financial services and insurance industries (BFSI) where compliance spend has increased to unsustainable levels. Globally, LexisNexis research estimates that financial services companies paid nearly $200 billion in compliance costs in 2020.
Credits & Loanswolfstreet.com

The Credit Card Hustle by the Banks & the Fed Hits Rough Spot

Are Americans finally figuring it out as they’re paying down their credit cards by record amounts? So far, $25 billion a year in lost interest income for the banks!. There has been a lot of commotion in banking and at the Fed about Americans having the temerity to pay down their credit cards – practically an abuse of stimulus, so to speak. In the five quarters since Q4 2019, Americans have paid down their credit card balances by $157 billion. “One of the most confounding changes in debt balances,” the New York Fed called it. Credit cards are immensely profitable for banks. The Fed has been repressing interest rates with all its might, but credit card interest has remained astonishingly high.
Economycascadebusnews.com

Breaking Free from Burnout

(Photo by energepic.com from Pexels) Business leaders across the board agree that their most significant 2021 leadership challenge is employee morale. Employees and business leaders are experiencing extreme fatigue from yoyo good news/bad news reports; too many Zoom calls; operating in isolation; and the professional, personal and family stress of the pandemic lifestyle.
Credits & LoansNewsweek

The Best Credit Cards of 2021

The pandemic has dramatically reshaped Americans' relationship with credit cards—surprisingly, for the better. Instead of the increased delinquencies, ballooning balances and falling credit scores that might have been expected as the economy struggled and unemployment spiked, the opposite has happened: Balances are down, credit scores are up and credit card issuers are rolling out a red carpet of enhanced rewards to keep consumers spending.
BusinessPosted by
Money

Why Debt-Ridden Millennials Should Be Cheering for Inflation

Investors and economists are worried about inflation, but should you? Not necessarily. In fact, if you are paying a mortgage or struggling with student debt, it could be a lifeline. With the U.S. economy gradually emerging from COVID lockdowns, and many consumers flush with cash from government stimulus checks, prices...
Personal FinancePosted by
Forbes Advisor

How To Check Your Credit Score

Checking your credit score is a valuable way to learn more about your financial health, and it can provide helpful insight into whether you’re likely to qualify for a loan or credit card. We’ll walk you through some of the easiest ways to check your credit score, as well as the top reasons to monitor your score regularly.
Personal FinanceWINKNEWS.com

Increased monthly child tax credit payments to start in mid-July

Millions of middle and low income families across the country will start receiving monthly payments beginning in mid-July as part of the new, fully refundable child tax credit. The first payments will be made on July 15 and subsequent payments will continue to be made monthly through the end of the year, the Treasury Department and IRS announced on Monday.