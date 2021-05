Stuart Duncan, 93, died peacefully at his home on April 30th, 2021. Born in 1927 in New York City, he began his schooling at St. Bernards and Trinity. At age 14, he moved to Ridgefield, Ct and finished his preparatory education at Wooster School in Danbury. As so many did during that time, he deferred his admittance to Princeton University to serve in the US Navy during WWII, returning to his education in 1946.