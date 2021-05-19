Mortgage Calculator

To paraphrase Sy Syms, "an educated board member is a lender’s best borrower!" That concept underlies all of the articles I have written about co-op financing. Since my last article for The Cooperator ("Dial ‘M’ for Mortgage," December/January 1997), however, much has changed in the mortgage market. Refinancing an underlying mortgage is the most important decision that a board will make. This one decision will not only affect the monthly maintenance of every shareholder, but also the market value of every apartment in the building. It is a decision that warrants thorough planning, careful analysis, and diligent execution by every member of the board’s professional team. No board should attempt a refinancing on its own. It is absolutely essential that the board involve every one of its professional advisors in this critical decision from the very beginning.