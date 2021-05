The Resident Evil series has come a long way and while some games have been a bit rocky, I am speaking about your Resident Evil 6, the franchise has seen more spit and polish in recent years than ever before. Of course, we have the phenomenal move to the first-person genre that was introduced back with Resident Evil 7. The game marked a refreshing new take on the series with new enemies, an eerie new location and horror themes like no other. But if you thought it could not get any better then think again. Resident Evil Village is the accumulation of all these new ideas tightly packed together in a game that pays homage to the best parts of the series while also delivering so many fantastic new elements that makes it one of the greatest games in the series.