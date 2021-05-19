Hopping Great May Wine Specials from Black Sheep Winery!
Murphys, CA… Black Sheep Winery arrived in Murphys with the 1984 harvest. From that first harvest we produced our 1984 Amador Zinfandel. The wine was styled in a big, bold way like nobody else could do. That’s what makes us Black Sheep; we’re different from the rest of the flock. We feature small batches of limited release wines handcrafted from high quality grapes grown in Calaveras and Amador Counties. We produce about 2,500 cases of wine per year, specializing in Zinfandels and Rhone varietals.thepinetree.net