newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California Lifestyle

Hopping Great May Wine Specials from Black Sheep Winery!

By admin
Pine Tree
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleMurphys, CA… Black Sheep Winery arrived in Murphys with the 1984 harvest. From that first harvest we produced our 1984 Amador Zinfandel. The wine was styled in a big, bold way like nobody else could do. That’s what makes us Black Sheep; we’re different from the rest of the flock. We feature small batches of limited release wines handcrafted from high quality grapes grown in Calaveras and Amador Counties. We produce about 2,500 cases of wine per year, specializing in Zinfandels and Rhone varietals.

thepinetree.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Murphys, CA
County
Calaveras County, CA
Calaveras County, CA
Lifestyle
County
Amador County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Cellars#Black Sheep#May Wine#Food Drink#Beverages#Rhone#Amador Zinfandel#Zinfandels#Chispa Cellars#Snyder#Sheep Winery#Limited Release Wines#Unsold Zinfandel Grapes#Homeless Grapes#Zinfandel Domination#Friends#Feature#Zambelli Crusher#Amador Counties#Prohibition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Pine Tree

Lilly Butler is the 2021 Calaveras Saddle Queen

Angels Camp, CA…(Frogtown, USA)…Thursday the first day of the Fair & Frog Jump is always one of the busiest. With the Youth Parade in the morning, the Saddle Queen in the afternoon & Miss Calaveras at night. The Calaveras Saddle Queen contestants compete in several categories including Miss Phtogenic, Miss Congeniality, Written Test, Speech, Appearance, Horsemanship, & More…
Sutter Creek, CAledger.news

Hometown Heroes: Encore!

On Saturday, May 1, while many were barbecuing and boating at our local lakes, the Sutter Creek family business Campbell Construction lent their equipment and space and workers to sand and paint over thirty music stands for Amador High School. Teacher Evan Fellman, his family, and violinist Amber Spinetta spent the sunny day at the shop doing the same. Ledger Dispatch readers are encouraged to ask local campuses how they can best volunteer time for the schools.
California GovernmentPine Tree

The 2021 Calaveras Homecoming Opening Ceremony

Angels Camp, CA…(Frogtown, USA)…Just before the Miss Calaveras Pageant an opening ceremony and ribbon cutting was held. Former Fair Director Bob Trinchero was honored and the Westberg family. A few photos and video of the Opening Ceremony is below…. The 2021 Calaveras Homecoming Opening Ceremony added by admin on May...
California EntertainmentPine Tree

The 2021 Miss Calaveras Full Pageant Video

Angels Camp, CA…(Frogtown, CA)….Acadia Moes is Your 2021 Miss Calaveras lead a wonderful field of contestants. the full video is below and we are working on our full story with 100 plus photos, etc…. Contestant #2 Paytin Curran. Contestant #3 Taylor Wilden. Contestant #4 Cecelia Green. Contestant #5 Annaliese Hamari.
California GovernmentCalaveras Enterprise

Murphys museum finds new home in Angels Camp

Editor’s note: Noah Berner is a member of the board of the Old Timers Museum. Although the Old Timers Museum in Murphys had to close recently, the museum’s extensive collection has found a new home in Angels Camp. Over the course of several months, Old Timers Museum board members and...
California GovernmentPine Tree

Frog Jump Youth Parade Kicks Off Calaveras Homecoming & Frog Jump!

Angels Camp, CA…(Frogtown, USA)…For 2021 the Frog Jump Youth was moved from its traditional route down Hwy 49 in Angels Camp to the Calaveras County Fairgrounds. These changes were driven by a virus called Covid. Not sure if you have heard of it or not. The great thing is that for 2021 the show goes on! For 2021 the show was a non-motorized parade and it was a great way to get the Calaveras Homecomming & Frog Jump underway. We have full parade video and a few photos below…
California Lifestylemymotherlode.com

Farmers Markets And More Weekend Events

This weekend and there are several outdoor events planned in the Mother Lode. As reported here the Calaveras County Homecoming begins today. This year’s theme is “Back in the Saddle.” Tickets are only being sold at the door. On Friday from 10 AM to 4 PM there will be an...
California GovernmentPine Tree

The 2021 Feeney Park Clean Up Day is May 22nd!

Murphys, CA…Feeney Park Clean Up Day, SATURDAY MAY 22, 11AM TO 4PM. Everyone deserves a hug, Feeney Park is no different. After many years of giving all it has to the community, it needs some help and care. Please join us Saturday May 22nd 2021 for a fun day of volunteering. There will be jobs for volunteers of all ages including: painting, raking, fence repair, weed eating and disc golf tee repair. Entertainment provided by the Murphys School of Music. Hot Dogs, Chips, Drinks and Veggie Trays. A Souper-Bowl Fundraiser with handmade bowls from potters at Quyle Kiln- you buy the bowl, we fill it with chili. Volunteers and donations are greatly appreciated.
California GovernmentSacramento Magazine

Amador County Fair Wine Competition

On May 1, the 2021 Amador County Fair Wine Competition took place in Plymouth. More than 350 wines were submitted by more than 40 wineries, representing the growing regions of Calaveras County, Amador County, Shenandoah Valley, Fiddletown, El Dorado County, Fair Play and the all-encompassing Sierra Foothill AVA (American Viticultural Area).
California LifestylePine Tree

Utica Park was Filled as Leila & Pink Flower Take the 2021 ACBA Jr. Frog Jump

Angels Camp, CA…One of the greatest joys we have had in the 16+ years of The Pine Tree is covering our local parades, events & especially the Frog Jump! It combines Gold Rush history, Americana & Small town fun a great string of events. It is also reliably the one weekend each year that Calaveras is a national and international news event to see if Rosie the Ribiter world record will hold for another year. After a long covid year the frogs are rested and ready to go and if the Jr. Jump was any indicator then the Frog Jump finals this coming Sunday will be hopping. We have photos, video & results below. As the winners Leila & her Frog Pink Flower qualified for the Frog Jump Finals on Sunday!
California Governmentledger.news

Ione Homecoming returns this weekend with other traditions soon to follow

After a year on the shelf, some of Amador County’s most popular outdoor traditions are ready to make a comeback. This week marks the return of the Ione Homecoming, which will be held Friday, May 7 through Sunday, May 9. While this year’s event won’t include all of the regular attractions – there will be no carnival this year due to state requirements – there will be plenty of opportunities for fun, like a cornhole tournament on Friday; a pancake breakfast and parade on Saturday; chili and salsa, and rib cook-offs on Sunday; and live music all three days at Howard Park. The theme for this year’s Ione Homecoming is Benny’s Masks and Masquerades and the event will pay tribute to the late Regia Sargent.
California Lifestyleledger.news

SATURDAY, MAY 8 — Sutter Creek’s Knight Foundry Tour

Sutter Creek’s Knight Foundry presents: A Trip Back in Time on Saturday, May 8! They’re firing up the antique forge, pouring and crafting hot metal, re-creating the ancient art of tinsmithing, and demonstrating the magnificent still-intact machinery. It’s a trip back in time, and it’s all happening at Sutter Creek’s historic Knight Foundry, Saturday, May 8, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
California BusinessCalaveras Enterprise

Trinity House sells for $750k; proceeds will benefit at-risk young men

A house built to raise funds for Trinity Ranch of Calaveras County, a local non-profit organization that provides a leg up for disadvantaged young men, has sold for $750,000. The recently finished Trinity House on Tanner Court in Murphys was erected with well over $100,000 in donations of time, money and supplies from the community. The proceeds will help build up Trinity Ranch, founded in 2019 by Shawn and Tasha Westberg.
California LifestylePine Tree

Trifilo Garden Center is Open & Ready for Spring! New Arrivals Weekly!

Murphys, CA…New Arrivals Weekly, Garden & Gardening Gifts, Orchids, Gift Cards, Yard Art & More. Dave Wilson bare root trees and fruit bare root trees. Apples, apricots, peaches, pears, persimmons and more. Farmers Market berries of all varieties now in stock. We have an large selection of trees and shrubs. Bulbs of assorted varieties and Renee Seed selections. Birdbaths, yard art, and garden decor to decorate your garden. Gifts are available for that special person who loves to garden. Hats, aprons, gloves and tools as well. Looking forward to having you visit.
California Educationledger.news

Wednesday Club K-12 Amador: Hands On Learning

This week the City of Ione Fire Department and American Legion Ambulance made some lasting memories for the dozens upon dozens of kids that attended the Wednesday Club K-12 Amador meeting at Howard Park, 600 South Church Street in Ione. “We do art, science, PE, and Americanism,” said Dana Calhoun,...