November Canola continues to Consolidate

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2021) - Pima Zinc Corp. (the "Company") announces that it has amended its memorandum of association to consolidate all of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares ("Shares") of the Company by changing each block of twenty (20) pre-consolidation Shares of the Company into one (1) post-consolidation Share of the Company (the "Consolidation"), resulting in the previously outstanding Shares of the Company being consolidated into approximately 1,267,174 Shares. No fractional Shares will be issued pursuant to the Consolidation and any fractional Shares that would have otherwise been issued have been rounded down to the nearest whole number. The Consolidation was approved by the members of the Company at the Annual and Special General Meeting of Shareholders held on February 8, 2021.