November Canola continues to Consolidate

By Cliff Jamieson
dtnpf.com
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNovember canola ended lower for a third session, ending $12/mt lower at $721.70/mt. This brings this week's losses to $20.50/mt, after losing $9.90/mt in the week prior. Today's move resulted in a breach of a sharply higher uptrend line drawn from the contract's March 31 low (blue line), while also dipped below the contract's 20-day moving average calculated at $722.80/mt.

