Leaders plead for end to gun violence

The pandemic brought a surge in gun violence — but as case numbers drop, shootings may not. Cities like Los Angeles saw a startling increase in gun violence as the pandemic exploded across the country in 2020. As cases and hospitalizations begin to subside, thanks in part to expanded vaccine availability, and life begins to return to something more like normal, experts hoped violence, too, would decline. But according to reporting by the Los Angeles Times, police have recorded 465 shootings in 2021 as of May 1 — a near 67 percent year-over-year increase. Meanwhile, homicides are up more than 26 percent. The persistently high rates of violence are not unique to Los Angeles, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive. As of May 3, the number of gun deaths, gun injuries, and mass shootings nationwide are higher this year compared to the same period in 2020. Glimmers of improvement in LA? Though totals are still higher than this time last year, homicides slightly declined from March to April. Community anti-violence leaders hope the return to normalcy will help, but warn it could take time. “It’s not going to be just a sudden drop,” one anti-violence worker told the Times. “These children have been psychologically traumatized; they’ve gone through a lot.” — Chip Brownlee.