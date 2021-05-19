newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

Leaders plead for end to gun violence

By CNN Newsource
KTVZ
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Frustration and anger are growing as three children under the age of 10 are fighting for their lives after being victims of gunfire. Another press conference by elected officials echoed efforts to create a safety plan to stop the constant shooting in north Minneapolis. Community leaders interrupted...

ktvz.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Shooting#Police Violence#Gun Violence#Public Violence#Gun Safety#Wcco#Mpd#Community Leaders#Crime#Elected Officials#Man#City Council Members#Unity#Marriage#Truth#Minneapolis#North Minneapolis#Northside Residents#Inspector Charlie Adams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Connecticut Crime & SafetyKTVZ

Vigil held to remember victims of gun violence

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — Mother’s Day celebrations will be somber for some. A candlelight vigil was held for moms who’ve lost loved ones to violence. When you’ve lost a loved one, certain holidays, if not all, can be hard for many. On Saturday, people used the loss of life to...
TV & VideosConnersville News-Examiner

On cable, not all gun violence is covered equally

Cable news programming suggestion: Instead of filling every broadcast with the latest presumptive police outrage, try covering the latest drive-by killings. Show us more of what’s really happening on the streets where we live. Newspapers and local TV are already on it. For example, the morning after police released video...
Violent Crimesmadison

Address plague of gun violence -- James Berzowski

We cannot continue accepting the gun violence that plagues our society. Every Wisconsinite deserves to feel safe in their community. Extreme risk protection orders and universal background checks are common-sense measures we can make here in Wisconsin to save lives. In states where common-sense gun safety legislation has been enacted,...
Violent CrimesTennessee Tribune

Gun Violence Among Our Youth

“It is not good enough for you to say to your child, ‘Do good in school’, and then when the child comes home, you’ve got the TV on. You’ve got radio on. You don’t check their homework. You’ve got the video game playing … So turn off the TV set. Put the video games away. Buy a little desk. Or put that child at the kitchen table. Watch them do their homework. If they don’t know how to do it, give ‘em help. If you don’t know how to do it, call the teacher. Make ‘em go to bed at a reasonable time! Keep ‘em off the streets! Give ’em some breakfast! … And if your child misbehaves in school, don’t cuss out the teacher! Do something with your child!
Virginia Governmentroanokeva.gov

Gun Violence Prevention Commission to Meet on May 11

The Gun Violence Prevention Commission, as appointed by Roanoke City Council, will hold its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 5:45 p.m. Members of the Gun Violence Prevention Commission will attend the meeting virtually via Zoom. The meeting will be recorded and available on the City’s YouTube channel for the public to view.
Public Safetyseehafernews.com

Gun-Safety Innovation Focus of New Campaign to End Violence

Unsecured guns are among the top contributors to the nation’s gun violence, so a coalition of public officials and law enforcement is putting out the call to create new safety technology. Ron Hain, the sheriff of Kane County in neighboring Illinois – said of the tens of millions of gun-owning...
Violent CrimesWashington Post

Gun violence is also a national health crisis

The May 3 Metro article “Girl shot in D.C. was visiting family” carried the subtitle “7-year-old is expected to make full recovery after being struck in chest.” I beg to differ. If she has excellent doctors, she may recover fully from the physical consequences. Too little attention is given to...
Oregon GovernmentFort Worth Star-Telegram

Portland police, FBI respond to threats of gun violence

Citing intelligence that there are “imminent” efforts from outside groups to “engage and advance gun violence” this weekend, the Portland City Council announced police and the FBI will be on the streets of the city for the next few days. The statement from Mayor Ted Wheeler and City Commissioners Jo...
Public HealthRoanoke Times

Letter: Remedy needed for gun violence pandemic

This past Tuesday I followed what has become a Tuesday ritual in my household since the beginning of this pandemic. I pulled up to my local Kroger, called to let them know I was there and waited for the cheerful and courteous young customer service person to bring out my groceries.
Georgia GovernmentPosted by
Thomasville Times-Enterprise

Gun violence the topic of May 22 seminar

THOMASVILLE — Representatives from community and area agencies will participate in a May 22 event to bring awareness to gun violence. Terry Scott organized the "Think Before You React" concept three years ago to bring attention to gun violence in the community. The Saturday, May 22, seminar — from 10 a.m. to noon at Thomas County Public Library headquarters — will touch not only on gun violence, but repercussions experienced by victims' families.
Michigan GovernmentWNEM

Saginaw seeing increase in gun-related violence

Saginaw has seen an increase in gun violence, especially among young teens, during the last few weeks, according to city police. The city of Saginaw is urging residents to realize the consequences of pulling the trigger. “We are again asking our community to stand with us — to put the...
GovernmentPosted by
WUSA9

Leaders want uproar to remain consistent while battling gun violence in communities

WASHINGTON — We’ve been talking about it for what seems like decades, community gun violence across the District. It’s a subject that’s sensitive to people who live in the D.C. community, dealing with the trauma associated with the bloodshed. This weekend, the city saw eight people get shot, one being a 7-year-old girl who is recovering. As incidents like this keep happening, it’s causing tension between community leaders.
GovernmentWECT

Dealing with gun violence, and the impacts it has

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Gun violence in Wilmington and New Hanover County seems to be on the rise, and over the past several years, the fighting has continued to spread throughout the community. From parks packed with kids playing baseball to one of Wilmington’s busiest roads – the violence is not isolated to just one area.
Minnesota Societyhometownsource.com

Buffalo March for Change calls for action, end to gun violence

On Saturday, April 24, over 100 people attended the Buffalo March for Change, a peaceful march organized by local groups such as the Wright County Coalition Against Racism (WCCAR) to end gun violence and address the need for greater mental health services in the community. This was a direct response from the February mass shooting at the Allina Clinic. Speakers from WCCAR, the group MN Moms Demand Action, Buffalo High School students, and the Buffalo representatives for “March for Change” all spoke their truth at the march.
Violent CrimesErie Times-News

Letter: There are ways to stop gun violence

A cartoon I like depicts the founders of our democracy writing the Constitution, more specifically, the Second Amendment. The bubble declares “Instead of saying ‘the right of the militia to keep and bear a smooth-bore, single-shot flintlock-based musket’ just say ‘arms’ and they’ll understand.”. But what do we understand? Does...
Violent Crimesthetrace.org

Will Gun Violence Wane When the Pandemic Does?

The pandemic brought a surge in gun violence — but as case numbers drop, shootings may not. Cities like Los Angeles saw a startling increase in gun violence as the pandemic exploded across the country in 2020. As cases and hospitalizations begin to subside, thanks in part to expanded vaccine availability, and life begins to return to something more like normal, experts hoped violence, too, would decline. But according to reporting by the Los Angeles Times, police have recorded 465 shootings in 2021 as of May 1 — a near 67 percent year-over-year increase. Meanwhile, homicides are up more than 26 percent. The persistently high rates of violence are not unique to Los Angeles, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive. As of May 3, the number of gun deaths, gun injuries, and mass shootings nationwide are higher this year compared to the same period in 2020. Glimmers of improvement in LA? Though totals are still higher than this time last year, homicides slightly declined from March to April. Community anti-violence leaders hope the return to normalcy will help, but warn it could take time. “It’s not going to be just a sudden drop,” one anti-violence worker told the Times. “These children have been psychologically traumatized; they’ve gone through a lot.” — Chip Brownlee.