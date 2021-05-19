Clay County SWAT raid notorious Middleburg drug house

Middleburg, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office say they have arrested two people following a raid of a well-known drug house on Johns Cemetery Road in Middleburg.

The CCSO say members of their Narcotics Unit and SWAT team swarmed the home Wednesday morning. Detectives allegedly found 3.28 grams of methamphetamine, a box of 12-gauge shotgun shells, three pellet guns, several phones used for drug sales, and other drug paraphernalia.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Action News Jax that the residence raided today was the same house raided in 2019, during which a 10-year-boy was found living among mounds of trash and maggots. At the time, the CCSO said they had been tipped off about the home on a Sheriff’s Walk, and a Clay deputy described the home as “completely uninhabitable.”

In 2019, Action News Jax told you there had been 11 police calls for service history to the home in the 9-month span from January to September. They included 1 burglary, 2 for suspicious person & 3 involving illegal burning or fires.

Charles McMillan and Keri Oliver were each charged with child neglect, according to online jail records. McMillan also faced drug charges.

According to jail records, two people with the same names were booked into the Clay County jail Wednesday. Both are charged with one felony count of sale of methamphetamines. Action News Jax has requested their arrest reports.

CCSO said their most recent search warrant is part of an ongoing criminal and narcotics investigation in the area. Investigators say today’s raid required the assistance of multiple members of the Sheriff’s Office, including property crimes, digital forensics detectives, and crime scene technicians.

