On today’s episode of the 247Sports College Football Daily podcast, Chris Hummer and Andrew Ivins join Lance Glinn to break down their 2022 Way-too-Early NFL Mock Draft. They discuss whether they would choose Sam Howell or Spencer Rattler first overall, where Ohio State’s top wide receivers could land, if there is any QB in this class that could be this year’s Zach Wilson, and much more! Thanks for listening and make sure to rate, review, and follow the 247Sports College Football Daily podcast wherever you get your podcasts!