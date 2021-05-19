newsbreak-logo
Microsoft Files Patent To Bring Real-World Objects To VR

By Kyle Melnick
vrscout.com
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe proposed system would bring physical environment awareness to VR by creating virtual representations of real-world objects. According to a patent filed to the United States Patent & Trademark Office, Microsoft has been working on a computer system that automatically converts physical objects into digital models viewable in VR. The...

vrscout.com
BusinessIPWatchdog.com

Patent Filings Roundup: Microsoft Battles Daedalus Blue; Intel Gears Up for First-to-File Fight; Electric Blanket Boogaloo

After almost 200 district court patent filings last week, things settled back into their recent rhythm, with an average 66 district court complaints (including some “Schedule A” brand anti-counterfeiting complaints) and 28 Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) petitions filed (all inter partes reviews [IPRs]) this week. There were no IP Edge or Rothschild complaints this week, after last week’s busy filings. There were no Fintiv denials again this week; the PTAB petitions included three IPRs filed by Microsoft against Daedalus Blue LLC against patents originally assigned to IBM (more below), as well as various patents related to ongoing challenges (like the rolling Lasik J&J/Alcon fight), more fracking IPRs, more Peloton-related challenges (those bikes make big bucks!), and a curious rechargeable-battery suit between a Taiwanese U.S. patent holder and a U.S. rechargeable battery company based in Michigan, A123 Systems, LLC (a name that conjures this classic clip). Those batteries are supplied to NEC and other device manufacturers, so what looks at first blush like a small suit probably is set to have broader implications. Nokia had a Google challenge denied, and two Ideahub [Synkloud] challenges by Microsoft were denied as well, on the merits; and more Uniloc/Fortress IP claims were cancelled on final written decision.
TechnologyANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Microsoft brings Shopping coupon feature to Edge Canary browser

Even as the economy is slowly opening up, online shopping will continue to be a main habit for a lot of people. Finding coupons and best deals is also a huge part of the online shopping experience but sometimes it’s not as easy to do so. If you’re using Microsoft’s Edge browser on your mobile device, you’ll now get a tool to help you with this. The Shopping feature is now available for the Canary version of the Edge app so you can automatically see the coupons available when you’re doing your shopping on a specific website.
SoftwarePosted by
SlashGear

Microsoft Windows Defender bug could fill up disks with thousands of files

Much of today’s modern operating systems are arcane black boxes that no one but the most experienced computer users know. Not that most users know where to look or have access to some folders anyway. So when a system app silently fills up a hidden folder with trash files, most users might not know where to look. This recent incident plaguing some Windows users isn’t actually the work of some new malware. Instead, it’s actually the fault of Microsoft’s own Windows Defender, a buggy Windows Defender at that.
Softwarewindowscentral.com

You can now export data from Microsoft Lists as CSV files

Microsoft Lists now lets you export data as CSV files. The new feature was announced through the Microsoft 365 Admin Center. You should be able to export Microsoft Lists data as CSV files within all environments. Microsoft recently rolled out an update that allows you to export data from Microsoft...
Softwarethurrott.com

Microsoft Brings Webinar Capabilities to Teams

Microsoft announced today that Webinars and PowerPoint Live are now generally available in Microsoft Teams. And Presenter mode will begin rolling out later this month. “Over the last year, we have found new ways to create engaging virtual experiences at work,” Microsoft’s Nicole Herskowitz writes. “We’ve transformed spaces in our homes to offices, developed new skillsets for remote collaboration, and in some cases, adopted new technology to get work done. I often hear from our customers about the burden of using different tools to accomplish similar tasks at work. This is one of the reasons I’m excited to announce new innovations in Microsoft Teams that give you more ways to use the tool you rely on every day for internal collaboration and meetings, now for webinars and external events.”
Softwareaddictivetips.com

Microsoft Teams: Pin posts, channels, video, and files

A Microsoft Teams team can get quite busy; lots of channels, messages, posts, and files are shared and the more members there are in a team, the busier it will get. The app has lots of great ways to organize everything but at some point, important conversations of files can get lost or overlooked.
Softwarebcfocus.com

Microsoft Office will offer files to work on

Artificial intelligence is more and more present in our most common uses and we are not even aware of it. A new function is now coming to Office to recommend the files we need to work on. we are going to explain a little better what it is and why it can be very interesting.
Softwaremspoweruser.com

AI-guided Recommended Files coming to Microsoft Office soon

Microsoft has announced that a new Recommended Files feature is coming to the Microsoft 365 suite of apps. With the new feature, Microsoft Office will display a list of recommended files on the File tab, or start page, of Word, Excel, or PowerPoint on Windows. This list allows you to keep track of work around you and quickly access files with activity you value most such as edits, mentions, comments by people you interact with.
Softwaremspoweruser.com

Microsoft’s new Office Insider Preview Build brings important fixes

Microsoft has released a new Office Insider Preview Build(Beta Channel) for Windows users. The new Office Insider Preview Build 14029.10000 adds no new features, instead, you get important fixes for issues found in Excel, Outlook, Word. You can read the full official changelog below to know about them in detail.
Softwarepetapixel.com

Microsoft is Adding Windows 10 HDR Support to Photoshop and Lightroom

In its latest development build, Microsoft has added support for HDR in Windows 10 which will unlock access to the full gamut of colors in HDR displays in creative and artistic apps, including both Photoshop and Lightroom. As reported by BleepingComputer, Microsoft has added HDR and full color gamut support...
Businesswindowscentral.com

Mars and Microsoft team up to bring Azure to chocolate

Mars and Microsoft are teaming up. Mars plans to use Azure for its cloud operations. The companies plan to work together to establish an Innovation Lab. Mars (the foodstuffs company, not the planet) and Microsoft are expanding their long-term relationship via an agreement that'll see Mars committing to using Microsoft's Azure platform for its cloud strategies and digital transformation efforts.
ElectronicsRoad to VR

Huawei Motion Controller Patent May Point to Greater VR Ambitions

Chinese tech giant Huawei isn’t new to virtual reality, although it’s certainly not the first name you think of when it comes to VR headsets. Historically, the company has pitched its VR headsets more as smartphone accessories à la Samsung Gear VR. A patent registered with the Chinese intellectual property office (CNIPA) showing a very Oculus Touch-like motion controller may point to the company’s growing VR ambitions however.
Electronicsuploadvr.com

Sony Wants To Shadow Ban VR Users For ‘Inappropriate Gestures’ And More, Patent Filing Reveals

In late 2017 Sony filed documents to patent a means of ‘shadow banning’ users in social VR applications by monitoring their language and comments. The filing, revealed in early May, outlines a means of “recognizing and tracking” behaviors of a reported user within a given social application. The system looks for “inappropriate” language, gestures and movements and generates a “saftey rating” for that user. That label is then compared to a set threshold, identifying anyone above it as a “griefer”.
Travelaithority.com

Silicon Valley Travel Blockchain Startup Files CO2 & Flight Safety Patents

Travelbloc.ai is reinventing travel solutions for today’s tech savvy traveler, leveraging AI & Blockchain based innovation that will disrupt status quo and improve the traveler experience. A green SaaS travel marketplace that brings buyers and suppliers together using SMART contracts, eliminating the cost of distribution, adding value using the SMART...
Healthmspoweruser.com

Microsoft brings Azure Health Bot to eight new regions

Azure Health Bot is already available in East U.S. and West Europe regions. Microsoft yesterday announced the availability of Azure Health Bot in following new regions:. Microsoft is also adding 16 additional languages to the built-in symptom checker which contains healthcare information about conditions, doctors, and medications. You can find the supported language list below.
Softwarephoronix.com

Microsoft Bringing eBPF Support To Windows

EBPF has been one of the greatest Linux kernel innovations of the past decade and now Microsoft has decided to bring this "revolutionary technology" to Windows Server and Windows 10. Microsoft has been working to add eBPF support to Windows in allowing user-mode services and daemons rather than just being...
Technologybiometricupdate.com

Microsoft looks to bring Nuance biometrics to healthcare in Philippines

A top official from Microsoft says the tech giant is considering bringing its conversational artificial intelligence (AI) technology to the Philippines to enable healthcare facilities in the country better handle patients’ requirements, BusinessWorld reports. The report quotes Microsoft Philippines chief operating officer Abid Zaidi as saying that this move would...
BusinessApple Insider

Apple files to strike Microsoft testimony over console profit claims

Apple has disputed the credibility of an Epic Games witness from Microsoft in its App Store trial, in that claims Xbox game consoles were sold at cost to subsidize game sales can't be substantiated due to Microsoft refusing to provide documentation to back it up. The testimony of Lori Wright,...
Video Gamesvrfocus.com

Latest Sony Patent Outlines Shadow Banning on PlayStation VR

Over the last year or so patents filed by Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) have generally focused on hardware, showcasing some interesting ideas for the company’s next headset. The latest patent to be published is very different, looking at a social system to shadow ban PlayStation VR players if they behave inappropriately online.