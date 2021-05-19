Firmino sets Turf Moor record, as Liverpool go fourth with crucial win
Liverpool climbed into fourth place and put Champions League qualification in their own hands after a 3-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor. Roberto Firmino, Nat Phillips, his first goal for the club and sub Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored the goals as Liverpool moved a step closer to an unlikely top-four finish in the Premier League. It means Jurgen Klopp’s men must better Leicester’s result against Spurs when they take on Crystal Palace at Anfield on Sunday to seal a place in next season’s Champions League.www.teamtalk.com