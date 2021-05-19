Firmino sets Turf Moor record, as Liverpool go fourth with crucial win

Manchester United vs Liverpool has long been one of the standout fixtures in the English football calendar, and this Sunday will see the 207th competitive meeting between these two fierce rivals. United have stolen a march on Liverpool this season, sitting 13 points ahead in second place, which is quite a reversal from last season, when Liverpool finished as champions, and 33 points in front of their Manchester rival. While United have more or less sewn up second place, they will still be desperate for a win over Liverpool, as much as for bragging rights as to extend the title race to another weekend, as Manchester City’s win over Crystal Palace means that a United defeat will crown them as champions with three games to play. Liverpool, on the other hand, need the three points to make up ground on their rivals for a top four spot, and the games are running out for Jurgen Klopp’s men to be able to sneak into the Champions League for next season.