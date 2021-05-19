newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Firmino sets Turf Moor record, as Liverpool go fourth with crucial win

By Matthew Briggs
TEAMtalk
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool climbed into fourth place and put Champions League qualification in their own hands after a 3-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor. Roberto Firmino, Nat Phillips, his first goal for the club and sub Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored the goals as Liverpool moved a step closer to an unlikely top-four finish in the Premier League. It means Jurgen Klopp’s men must better Leicester’s result against Spurs when they take on Crystal Palace at Anfield on Sunday to seal a place in next season’s Champions League.

www.teamtalk.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Milner
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Georginio Wijnaldum
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain
Person
Alisson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Spurs#Turf Moor#Burnley#League One Ipswich#Lfc#Sky Sports Follow#Burliv#Https T Co Vh0gvkcgca#Skysports#Sky Sports Premier League#Reds#Clarets#Crystal Palace#Anfield#Half Time#Wolves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Burnley F.C.
News Break
World
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Klopp reveals Liverpool unaffected by Man Utd fan protests

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says pre-match protests from Manchester United fans did not impact their preparations for their Premier League game. The Reds defeated United 4-2 at Old Trafford on Thursday, in a game that was initially postponed due to fans entering the stadium during a previous protest. Klopp's Liverpool...
Premier Leagueonefootball.com

Liverpool boss Klopp reveals 2 different summer transfer plans

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits they've drawn up A and B summer transfer plans. The Merseyside club announced pre-tax losses of £46million earlier this month – and have estimated that the final cost of the coronavirus pandemic will hit £120million. And Klopp has now admitted that Anfield bosses have put...
Premier Leaguetotalfootballanalysis.com

Clinical Cavani and persistent Pogba: How Man United can dent Liverpool’s European hopes – tactical analysis

Manchester United vs Liverpool has long been one of the standout fixtures in the English football calendar, and this Sunday will see the 207th competitive meeting between these two fierce rivals. United have stolen a march on Liverpool this season, sitting 13 points ahead in second place, which is quite a reversal from last season, when Liverpool finished as champions, and 33 points in front of their Manchester rival. While United have more or less sewn up second place, they will still be desperate for a win over Liverpool, as much as for bragging rights as to extend the title race to another weekend, as Manchester City’s win over Crystal Palace means that a United defeat will crown them as champions with three games to play. Liverpool, on the other hand, need the three points to make up ground on their rivals for a top four spot, and the games are running out for Jurgen Klopp’s men to be able to sneak into the Champions League for next season.
Premier Leaguetrendswide.com

Manchester United 2-4 Liverpool: Visitors boost top-four hopes with win

Jurgen Klopp celebrated his first win at Old Trafford as Liverpool came from behind to beat Manchester United and boost their chances of a Champions League place. In a thrilling game played against the backdrop of noisy protests against the United ownership outside the ground, United struck first through Bruno Fernandes’ deflected opener.
Premier Leaguefroggyweb.com

Soccer-Firmino double as Liverpool end long wait for win at United

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) -Roberto Firmino scored twice as Liverpool boosted their hopes of Champions League football next season with a 4-2 Premier League win at Manchester United on Thursday. Liverpool’s first victory at Old Trafford in seven years left them knowing that winning their last three games will give them...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Ezgjan Alioski is REPORTED to match officials for his bizarre gestures aimed at Burnley's Dwight McNeil after Leeds midfielder reacted to Burnley man goading him whilst he lay on the pitch holding his foot

Leeds United defender Ezgjan Alioski has been reported by a Burnley player for making gestures following a flashpoint with opposition winger Dwight McNeil. Alioski stuck out his tongue, flapped his hands by his ears and puffed out his cheeks as if blowing a raspberry in the 70th minute incident at Turf Moor.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Match Recap: Burnley 0-4 Leeds United

Leeds United earned one of their biggest wins of the season against Burnley at Turf Moor, as Jack Harrison and Rodrigo starred in a 4-0 thrashing. Burnley started very well, pressing Leeds high and making it uncomfortable to play out from the back. But The Whites were patient, working their way into the game and begun to dominate from the 20-minute mark onwards.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Roberto Firmino is 'the least-selfish striker I've ever seen in my life', admits Thiago Alcantara... as Liverpool star hails his team-mate after rare brace inspired victory at Manchester United

Thiago Alcantara revealed he has never seen a striker as focused on helping the team as opposed to just scoring goals as Roberto Firmino. The Brazilian scored twice in Liverpool's 4-2 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford, the first time he had found the back of the net since the end of January.
Premier LeagueWTOP

Leeds routs Burnley 4-0 to boost top-10 hopes in EPL

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Leeds extended Burnley’s winless run at home to nine games with a 4-0 victory on Saturday that bolstered their bid for a top-10 finish in the English Premier League. Substitute Rodrigo scored two late goals to give Leeds a four-point cushion over 11th-place Aston Villa, which...