Cooking with Chef Hermann: Chicken Thigh Kebabs with Chile-Yogurt Sauce

Chicken Thigh Kebabs with Chile-Yogurt Sauce

1/2 cup plus 1 tbsp. olive oil

2 tbsp. sweet paprika

8 boneless, skin on chicken thighs (1 3/4 lbs.) trimmed of excess fat and cut into 3 pieces

1 cup plain yogurt

1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1/2 tsp. cayenne

1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper

Kosher salt and black pepper

Lemon wedges for serving

In a large bowl, whish 1/2 cup of the olive oil with the paprika. Add the chicken and toss to coast; let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix the yogurt, lemon juice, cayenne, crushed red pepper and the remaining 1 tbsp. of olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and mix well.

Light a grill. Season the chicken with salt and pepper and thread 3 pieces onto each of the 8 skewers. Oil the grate and grill the chicken over moderate heat, turning occasionally until golden brown and cooked through, about 10 minutes. Transfer the skewers to a serving platter and serve with yogurt sauce and lemon wedges.

Yogurt sauce can be refrigerated overnight.