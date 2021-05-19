Cooking with Chef Hermann: Chicken Thigh Kebabs with Chile-Yogurt Sauce
Chicken Thigh Kebabs with Chile-Yogurt Sauce
1/2 cup plus 1 tbsp. olive oil
2 tbsp. sweet paprika
8 boneless, skin on chicken thighs (1 3/4 lbs.) trimmed of excess fat and cut into 3 pieces
1 cup plain yogurt
1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice
1/2 tsp. cayenne
1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper
Kosher salt and black pepper
Lemon wedges for serving
In a large bowl, whish 1/2 cup of the olive oil with the paprika. Add the chicken and toss to coast; let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix the yogurt, lemon juice, cayenne, crushed red pepper and the remaining 1 tbsp. of olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and mix well.
Light a grill. Season the chicken with salt and pepper and thread 3 pieces onto each of the 8 skewers. Oil the grate and grill the chicken over moderate heat, turning occasionally until golden brown and cooked through, about 10 minutes. Transfer the skewers to a serving platter and serve with yogurt sauce and lemon wedges.
Yogurt sauce can be refrigerated overnight.