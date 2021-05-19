Report: Justin Che in talks to join Bayern Munich

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Manchester City will clinch its third Premier League title in four seasons by beating Chelsea in what’s also a dress rehearsal for the Champions League final. With four Premier League games remaining, Chelsea’s priority is keeping hold of fourth place to ensure it qualifies for the Champions League without relying on winning the European Cup. Liverpool is struggling to even qualify for the Europa League as the seventh-placed deposed champion hosts Southampton. Tottenham is at Leeds also in a scrap for European qualification, sitting in sixth place. Relegated Sheffield United plays Crystal Palace, which is clear of danger in 13th place.