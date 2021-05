KEYSER - Twenty-four Mineral County seniors who have distinguished themselves in their academic careers were honored this week for their achievements. The annual Achievement Awards, billed as “a salute to excellence in education,” highlight the top graduating seniors at Keyser and Frankfort who rank among the top 5% of their class or have achieved in an outstanding manner in other areas, such as leadership in school or community. The students also have exhibited positive character traits, and represented their schools well.