After Multiple Postponements, TEFAF Maastricht Cancels 2021 In-Person Fair

By Tessa Solomon
ARTnews
 1 hour ago
As events like Frieze New York and Art Basel Hong Kong mount in-person editions, TEFAF Maastrict said it won’t mount a physical exposition in 2021 after delaying this year’s multiple times. The fair, initially expected to open in the fall in the Dutch city of Maastricht, said in a statement on Wednesday that it had called off this year’s edition following “careful consideration of current global circumstances.”

www.artnews.com
