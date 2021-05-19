‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Ken Jennings Comments on Addition of ‘The Beast’ Mark Labbett to ‘The Chase’

The debate over who should succeed Alex Trebek as permanent host of Jeopardy! got a contentious boost earlier this April, when LeVar Burton threw his hat into the ring to become Trebek’s replacement (and just as quickly was announced as one of the upcoming guest hosts). Touting the online petition of more than 250,000 signatories that say that the former Reading Rainbow host should take over behind the podium, Burton laid out his case: “Love of the franchise, check. Loves knowledge and curiosity, check. I spent 26 years talking directly to people through the camera lens, check. I bring an audience of Gen X-ers and millennials—checkmate!” And it does make a lot of sense, on paper. Burton’s long-running Reading Rainbow gig—with his warm, charismatic delivery in a smart and insightful tone—is good training, to say nothing of his numerous appearances on other game shows, other PBS programs he’s hosted, and documentaries the actor has not only narrated but also spearheaded. His intellectual bona fides are as legit as they come. (His engaging podcast is simply icing on the cake, résumé-wise.) But if the past weeks of guest Jeopardy! hosts have proven one thing, it’s that there’s no way to know who will actually make a good Jeopardy! host.