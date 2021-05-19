newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas Health

Artificial heart co. Bivacor nabs $22M in Series B, grant funding

By Chris Mathews
Posted by 
Houston Business Journal
Houston Business Journal
 2 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Houston heart surgeon and health care entrepreneur Dr. Billy Cohn serves as chief medical officer for Bivacor, which is working toward starting the first human studies using its artificial heart device.

www.bizjournals.com
Houston Business Journal

Houston Business Journal

Houston, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

The Houston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/houston
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chief Medical Officer#Surgeon#Grant Funding#Health Care#Artificial Heart Co#Bivacor#Medical
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Texas Healthuth.edu

Grant awarded to develop artificial intelligence to improve stroke screening and treatment in smaller hospitals

New artificial intelligence technology that uses a common CT angiography (CTA), as opposed to the more advanced imaging normally required to help identify patients who could benefit from endovascular stroke therapy (EST), is being developed at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth). Research to further develop and test the technology tool is funded through a five-year, $2.5 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
Massachusetts Governmentbaystatebanner.com

Boston Cultural Council awards 2021 grant funds

Celina Colby is an arts and travel reporter with a fondness for Russian novels.... VIEW BIO. The Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture and the Boston Cultural Council (BCC) has awarded 153 arts and culture organizations grants totaling $489,000. These grants will support the general operating expenses of the organizations and the goal of enhancing life in Boston through the arts.
Financial Reports360dx.com

Talis Biomedical Q1 Revenues Spike on Grant Funding

NEW YORK – Talis Biomedical reported after the close of the market on Tuesday that its first quarter earnings spiked year over year due to the realization of milestone-based grant funding. For the three months ended March 31, the Menlo Park, California-based company posted revenues of $7.0 million, a 1,654...
Michigan SocietyTraverse City Record-Eagle

Musicians support musicians with Artist Relief Fund grants

TRAVERSE CITY — The nonprofit Michigan Music Alliance has opened its application period for in-state musicians seeking financial assistance through the Michigan Artist Relief Fund. It’s the second year that the MMA has offered grants to Michigan musicians suffering financial shortfalls and immediate needs due to the pandemic and other...
Healththeroanokestar.com

Carilion Researchers Raise Awareness of Clinical Trials Available to Patients

Clinical trials are an integral part of finding new treatment options for patients. With more than 100 clinical trials currently offered through Carilion, patients have the unique opportunity to explore cutting edge treatment and therapy options close to home. “In addition to their clinical duties treating patients, many of our...
Texas BusinessPosted by
Houston Business Journal

University of St. Thomas and corporate partners collaborate on unique college tuition/internship program

As higher education continues to play a key role in the development of our nation’s future workforce, there is an ongoing need to provide first-generation and lower-income students the opportunity to make their academic dreams reality. To support this goal on a local level, the University of St. Thomas - Houston launched the Rising Stars Internship Program, giving diverse students with limited financial resources access to outstanding education and strong leadership skills for in-demand careers.
Texas SocietyPosted by
Houston Business Journal

Easter Seals Greater Houston Nears $1 Million Finish Line Thanks To Corporate Sponsors

Easter Seals Greater Houston, a leading nonprofit organization that services Veterans, service members, children and adults with disabilities and their families, celebrated the 10th year of its annual Walk With Me event to raise funds for families in Harris County and 13 surrounding counties who are in need of its life-changing services, including mental health and case management, which are especially critical during the current global pandemic.The agency has been offering help, hope and answers to people of all ages living with disabilities and their families for more than 70 years. Through therapy, training, education and support services, Easter Seals creates life-changing solutions so people living with disabilities can live, learn, work and play in our community. This year, the organization pivoted to a hybrid model and is eyeing a $1 million finish line which will help over 14,000 Houstonians access the services they need. Participants were able to choose their route and walk, roll or stroll the non-competitive 5K on April 24, 2021 at the Houston Zoo or in their own neighborhoods. The annual event was presented by Prosperity Bank, a longtime supporter of the organization and its mission. Prosperity has raised over $769,000 through corporate sponsorships and internal crowd-funding campaigns since 2015. Other top sponsors include Team Industrial Services, a proud supporter of the organization since 2014, Alvarez & Marsal, who have been involved with Easter Seals since 2019, and Quanta Services, a first-year supporter of the fundraiser. These sponsors make a difference one step at a time, committing to Walk With Me financially and going the extra mile to commit their time serving as event chairmen and members of the Executive Leadership Committee helping secure sponsorships and recruiting participants ensuring that Easter Seals Greater Houston can pursue its mission of providing life-changing services for Veterans, children and adults with all types of disabilities. Easter Seals is especially appreciative of its corporate sponsors who have taken on the challenge of raising critical funds for those in need during a difficult time. Easter Seals Greater Houston’s adaptation to the inclusive, hybrid event does not stop at Walk With Me: traditional medical, mental health and therapeutic deliveries have to change with the crisis and telehealth, for the most part, is proving to be the answer. The organization has continued to offer telehealth services for its therapy clients, whereby licensed therapists guide caregivers and clients through therapeutic exercises they would have performed in-person at Easter Seals Greater Houston’s unparalleled, specialized facilities or in the traditional home setting through Early Childhood Intervention. The agency is also using technology to provide mental health counseling, mentoring, group activities, case management and more to ensure that its clients have continuous access to the help they need. While the pandemic has dramatically upended life for people around the world, Easter Seals Greater Houston has found that keeping a hybrid approach is now more important than ever, as it allows the organization’s constituents the flexibility and inclusivity that they require. The hybrid event approach allowed more supporters to participate by meeting them where they are in terms of location and safety needs, some even participating from overseas. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 65% of Easter Seals families were living below the poverty line. Due to the recent winter storm in Houston, families are now battling additional barriers to receive the critical resources they need. Funds raised during Walk With Me allow Easter Seals to continue connecting its most vulnerable constituents to community resources and emergency funds so that they can begin the recovery process. Until May 31, supporters can continue donating to help the organization reach its $1 million, where $.91 of every dollar goes directly to its programming. Funds go toward, but are not limited to, providing service animals and mental health support to our veterans, as well as physical therapy and scholarships to medically fragile students at The Caroline School.The organization also announced a matching incentive for $140,000 of its goal through a grant made possible by philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Special thanks to our 2021 Walk With Me Sponsors: Prosperity Bank, Alvarez & Marsal, Team Industrial Services, Quanta Services, Houston Methodist, Elise Hough, Hess, Locke Lord, Texas Children’s Hospital, Vince and Louise Foster, Retirement Center Management, Protiviti, Barbara and Arland Coleman, Complete Care Medical, Gina Curry, EPAM, Mary A. & Thomas F. Grasselli Endowment Foundation, Griffin Partners, Inc./Loop Central, Harper & Pearson Company, P.C., Higginbotham, Darri Ofczarzak, Revenew International, Seal Fast, Talos Energy, H-E-B, iHeart Radio, Kids Directory, Sabre Industries, Inc. and Bill Wolters.
Alabama Businesselba-clipper.com

Notice of Completion - R&B Contracting Co., Inc.

R & B Contracting Co., Inc. hereby gives notice of completion of a contract with Coffee Co. Water Authority for construction of Water Main Extension to Ben E. Keith Foods. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning 05-13-21 and 6-03-21. All claims in connection with this project should be filed during this period with the Engineer, DHA Engineering, LLC, 406 Dothan Road, Abbeville, Alabama 36310.
Texas BusinessPosted by
Houston Business Journal

Empower Pharmacy to open $55M, 85K-SF pharmaceutical compounding facility

Houston-based Empower Pharmacy will open a new pharmaceutical-compounding facility in northwest Houston later this summer. Empower Pharmacy is finishing the final installations on an 85,000-square-foot compounding facility at 7601 N. Sam Houston Parkway W., near the intersection of Highway 249 and Beltway 8. Construction will be completed in June, and the facility is expected to become operational on Aug. 1, said Shaun Noorian, founder and CEO of Empower Pharmacy.
IndustrySeekingalpha.com

PlantFuel(R) Signs Agreement with Leading Clinical Research Organization

MISSISSAUGA, ON –TheNewswire -May, 17 2021 --PlantFuel Life Inc. (BLLXF)(CSE:FUEL)(CNSX:FUEL.CN)(OTC:BLLXF) (FSE:BR1B) ("PlantFuel" or the "Company")has signed a master strategic research alliance (SRA) agreement with Center for Applied Health Sciences (CAHS) to conduct research on its PlantFuel plant-based, sports nutrition product line, which represents the latest advancements in plant-based wellness. CAHS...
Societyecmc.edu

ECMC Awarded Grant Funding for the Research and Partnering Initiative Co-Creating Solutions to Enhance Kidney Transplant Access of Black Western New Yorkers

BUFFALO, NEW YORK—ECMC is pleased to announce the UB Clinical and Translational Science Institute (CTSI) has awarded grant funding for the research/community partnering initiative “Co-Creating Solutions to Enhance Kidney Transplant Access of Black Western New Yorkers with End-Stage Kidney Disease. The clinical leader of this research initiative is Liise K....
Economybioworld.com

Ultrasight eyes $13M series B funding for cardiac ultrasound technology

HONG KONG – Ultrasight Ltd. has closed a $13 million series B funding round, and is a step closer to entering the clinic in the U.S. with its cardiac ultrasound software. With the funds in hand, Rehovot, Israel-based Ultrasight aims to start clinical trials in the U.S. for its artificial intelligence (AI)-guided software for cardiac ultrasound.
Public Healthhealthcarenews.com

Berkshire Health Systems Urges Optimism, Caution in COVID-19 Reopening

PITTSFIELD — In response to declining infection rates and increased vaccine supply, Berkshire Health Systems (BHS) announced several measures to further gradual reopening in the Berkshire community, including an updated visitation policy at all BHS facilities and daily opportunities for vaccination at community testing sites in Pittsfield, North Adams, and Great Barrington.
Mental Healthalaskapublic.org

‘This is creating havoc’: Juneau regional hospital’s mental health surge continues

In 2020, Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau braced for a surge of COVID-19 patients. It got a surge of mental health crises instead. Bartlett behavioral health staff tie the spike in patients to spring break of last year. Students left the classroom for vacation and returned to a whole new reality. COVID-19 cases were increasing statewide and remote learning suddenly replaced school day routines.