Public Safety

Colonial Pipeline Confirms it Paid $4.4M to Hackers

By Associated Press
Posted by 
K2 Radio
K2 Radio
 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The operator of the nation’s largest fuel pipeline has confirmed it paid $4.4 million to a gang of hackers who broke into its computer systems. Colonial Pipeline’s CEO Joseph Blount told The Wall Street Journal that he authorized the payment after the ransomware attack because the company didn’t know the extent of the damage.

K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Public SafetyHackRead

Avaddon ransomware gang: ‘We stole 3TB of French AXA Group data’

Avaddon ransomware gang is threatening to carry out DDoS attacks and data leaks if AXA did not corporate with the attackers. French insurance giant AXA Group announced on Sunday that the company has become a victim of a ransomware attack. The incident affected its IT operations of Asia Assistance in Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Hong Kong.
Public Safetysproutwired.com

Hackers are easy prey with many alerts ignored by the US – Economy

The attack on the colonial pipeline last week was particularly an insult. It not only halted fuel distribution on the East Coast, but also followed an initiative by President Joe Biden’s government to take action against cybercrime, particularly ransomware, in which hackers remotely disabled a computer system Are and demand payment. Colonials were killed on the 37th day of the 60-day project of the Department of Homeland Security to address these attacks.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Colonial breach underscores concerns over paying hackers

Colonial Pipeline's decision to pay the cyber criminals behind a ransomware attack that forced the company to temporarily shut down operations has reignited the debate around whether victims of such attacks should pay to regain access to their networks. The company, which provides around 45 percent of the East Coast’s...
U.S. Politicscyberscoop.com

US government plans to disrupt hackers behind Colonial Pipeline ransomware, Biden says

President Joe Biden suggested the U.S. intends to pursue hackers who last week infected the IT systems of the largest pipeline in the country with ransomware. The incident led Colonial Pipeline to shut down operations for days in an effort to prevent the ransomware, which the FBI has traced back to criminal operators known as DarkSide, from spreading to its operational technology.
IndustryPittsburgh Post-Gazette

How hackers knocked out a key U.S. pipeline

One of the most important energy pipelines in the U.S. has been closed by a cyberattack. Colonial Pipeline -- a critical source of supply for the New York region -- was the victim of the biggest ransomware attack on a U.S. fuel pipeline and halted all operations on its system late Friday. It’s the latest such attack on U.S. critical infrastructure.
BusinessUS News and World Report

Microsoft Says It Investigated Gates' Involvement With Employee

(Reuters) - Microsoft conducted a probe into co-founder Bill Gates' involvement with an employee almost 20 years ago after it was told in 2019 that he had tried to start a romantic relationship with the person, the company said on Monday. Microsoft said it had received a concern in the...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Israeli Work Management Firm Monday.com Files Publicly for U.S. IPO

(Reuters) - Israeli work management company monday.com Ltd made public its plan to list its shares in the United States on Monday, joining a host of technology-focused firms looking to tap a booming market for new listings. The company, which counts venture capital firm Sapphire Ventures and investment management firm...
Businesswcn247.com

Report: Microsoft investigated Gates before he left board

NEW YORK (AP) — Board members at Microsoft Corp. made a decision in 2020 that it wasn’t appropriate for its co-founder Bill Gates to continue sitting on its board as they conducted a probe into the billionaire’s prior romantic relationship with a female Microsoft employee that was deemed inappropriate, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal. Citing unnamed sources, The Journal reported Sunday online that the investigation began after a Microsoft engineer alleged in a letter that she had a sexual relationship with Gates over several years. Earlier this month Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates announced they were divorcing after 27 years of marriage.
BusinessPosted by
TheWeek

The daily business briefing: May 17, 2021

1. WSJ: Microsoft board members decided Gates should step down over affair. Microsoft board members concluded the software giant's founder, Bill Gates, should step down from its board last year during an investigation into an allegedly inappropriate relationship with a female Microsoft employee, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. Board members hired a law firm to investigate the allegations in 2019 after a Microsoft engineer said in a letter she had a years-long sexual relationship with Gates, the Journal's sources said. Gates stepped down before the investigation was finished. A Gates spokeswoman said he had "an affair almost 20 years ago which ended amicably," but that his departure from the board "was in no way related to this matter." Gates and his wife, Melinda French Gates, announced May 3 they were ending their 27-year marriage. [The Wall Street Journal]
U.S. Politicsindustryleadersmagazine.com

IRS and Justice Department investigating crypto exchange Binance

The Internal Revenue Service and Department of Justice are investigating the cryptocurrency exchange Binance. Singapore-based Binance was co-founded in 2017 by Changpeng Zhao, and is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world. The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is probing money laundering and tax-related offenses on the platform by any US citizen. They are investigating whether any illegal trading of derivatives linked to digital tokens was done. The United States residents can only purchase these kinds of products from firms registered with the CFTC.