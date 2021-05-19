newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Google aims to use AI to help recognize common skin conditions

By Sarah Katz
techxplore.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleProvided the many uses of AI for healthcare—from breast cancer diagnosis to better detecting tuberculosis—Google plans to use artificial intelligence to help users learn more about common skin conditions. When combined with technology such as smartphones, this kind of medical knowledge can really improve the way individuals understand their own health.

techxplore.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google I O#Skin Conditions#Skin Types#Human Skin#Artificial Skin#Common Knowledge#Ai#Google Images#Healthy Skin#Google Research Teams#Techniques#Tool#Human Body#Medical Knowledge#Breast Cancer Diagnosis#Dermatology Specialists#Healthcare#Smartphones#Tuberculosis#Ct Scans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Technology
News Break
Google
Related
BusinessNews Slashdot

Google Plans To Double AI Ethics Research Staff

Alphabet's Google plans to double the size of its team studying artificial-intelligence ethics in the coming years, as the company looks to strengthen a group that has had its credibility challenged by research controversies and personnel defections. From a report: Vice President of Engineering Marian Croak said at The Wall Street Journal's Future of Everything Festival that the hires will increase the size of the responsible AI team that she leads to 200 researchers. Additionally, she said that Alphabet Chief Executive Sundar Pichai has committed to boost the operating budget of a team tasked with evaluating code and product to avert harm, discrimination and other problems with AI. "Being responsible in the way that you develop and deploy AI technology is fundamental to the good of the business," Ms. Croak said. "It severely damages the brand if things aren't done in an ethical way." Google announced in February that Ms. Croak would lead the AI ethics group after it fired the division's co-head, Margaret Mitchell, for allegedly sharing internal documents with people outside the company. Ms. Mitchell's exit followed criticism of Google's suppression of research last year by a prominent member of the team, Timnit Gebru, who says she was fired because of studies critical of the company's approach to AI. Mr. Pichai pledged an investigation into the circumstances around Ms. Gebru's departure and said he would seek to restore trust.
Cell PhonesMIT Technology Review

How to stop AI from recognizing your face in selfies

Uploading personal photos to the internet can feel like letting go. Who else will have access to them, what will they do with them—and which machine-learning algorithms will they help train?. The company Clearview has already supplied US law enforcement agencies with a facial recognition tool trained on photos of...
Internetsiliconangle.com

Google launches AI-based Agent Assist for Chat in public preview

Customer service chat agents are getting a helping hand from Google LLC with Agent Assist for Chat, a new tool that provides them with continuous support while dealing with customers. Announced today, the new service is part of Google’s Contact Center AI offering, which is used by companies to automate...
MinoritiesWired

Black and Queer AI Groups Say They'll Spurn Google Funding

Three groups focused on increasing diversity in artificial intelligence say they will no longer take funding from Google. In a joint statement released Monday, Black in AI, Queer in AI, and Widening NLP said they acted to protest Google’s treatment of its former ethical AI team leaders Timnit Gebru and Margaret Mitchell, as well as former recruiter April Christina Curley, a Black queer woman.
Technologybyteside.com

Australian AI bot aims to help us better understand individuals with dementia

Often when we read about AI, it’s relating to ways that AI is gradually, if rather painfully improving its ways of understanding the world – although bias is still an issue. Talk to anyone about AI, and they’ll either start to lean on the classic trolley problem, or envisage a Terminator-style world ruled by sentient computers.
EngineeringDiscover Mag

How Scientists Are Building a Better Brain-on-a-Chip

(Credit: Natali _ Mis/Shutterstock) For nearly a century, scientists have looked to the brain to create computing models. The basis of many of these systems, from the earliest artificial intelligence to today's deep learning models, is artificial neural networks. These networks of electric nodes are a rough approximation of the inner workings of our minds. Like the neurons that carry pulses throughout our nervous system, the signals sent through artificial neural networks, or ANNs, allow machines to solve complex problems and even learn over time.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

The Data Science Journey

All who boldly step forth on the Data Science Journey come from different backgrounds and inclinations. Some are inclined toward math, others a little programming or AI. There may be comfort in computer science, and fear of statistics, or vice versa, or neither, or both. The reason for divergence is that Data Science is not compulsory. All who pursue Data Science, despite the varied backgrounds or lack thereof, are united by one thread: a commitment to learn.
EngineeringOccupational Health Safety

How Leading Companies Are Using AI Sensors for Safety

Predictive technology personalizing the safety of individual workers for proactive injury management. New advances in ergonomic training using sensors and biofeedback are forging a step change in manual handling injury reduction. Leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), coaching workers to self-correct their movements in real-time and avoid ergonomic injuries, is stimulating an engaging personalized pathway to behavioural change.
SoftwareZDNet

Facebook aims to help AI models forget with Expire-Span

Facebook wants to help artificial intelligence models forget. The company introduced a tool called Expire-Span, which enables AI models, to forget. Today, AI models including neural networks memorize information and data without distinction. By forgetting, AI will be able to retain more information at scale because it will be able to memorize the most critical items.
EngineeringTennessee Tribune

Tel Aviv University And Google Launch ‘AI For Social Good’

A worldwide project for accurate flood forecasting. A technology enabling the hearing-impaired to conduct phone conversations. Studies on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance disease diagnosis. These are just a few of the projects initiated by Google Israel intended to make the world a better place using artificial...
Softwaresproutwired.com

For example deepfake is useful: teaching AI to recognize faces

It was an arena for academics working on artificial intelligence (AI) and facial recognition: the commercialization of the Internet. About ten, fifteen years ago, there were all kinds of photo services like Flickr, where everyone could publish their own photos. Good for photographers, but good for those researchers. Fallen in a swoop, they had access to an unimaginable amount of photographs to train their facial recognition system.
SoftwareVentureBeat

4 of the worst ways to use AI

As the pandemic further accelerates our digital transformation, companies are relying even more on automation and particularly on artificial intelligence. Two-thirds of CEOs surveyed last year by a major consulting firm said they will use AI even more than before for the creation of new workforce models. Even higher numbers plan to digitize operations, customer interactions, business models, and revenue streams. This huge acceleration and shift will surely bring massive failures, leaving companies — and in some cases even critical infrastructure — vulnerable to loss as critical decision-making is handed off to AI.
Grocery & SupermaketUbergizmo

AI Could Be Used To Help Reduce Food Wastage

How often have you bought food from the grocery store but you don’t end up finishing it. Instead, you might eat it halfway and then forget about it and throw it away because it has gone bad. We’re sure that many of us have experienced that and done that ourselves, but did you also know that food wastage actually contributes to greenhouse gas emissions?
Technologyprotocol.com

What are the biggest hurdles to using AI in IIoT?

From construction companies adopting just-in-time logistics, to trucking companies reducing accidents, to city governments lowering air pollution, we've seen our customers adopt data and AI to transform their operations. It's an exciting time to be working with AI! But deploying AI into production IoT environments is still complex. These are a handful of the top challenges any technology company must address when doing so:
SoftwareLumia UK

Microsoft and Darktrace partnership will help keep organisations secure using AI that learns ‘self’

Microsoft is partnering with Darktrace, a leading autonomous cyber security AI company that uses self-learning artificial intelligence to respond to threats at machine speed. The business, which was founded in Cambridge, UK, in 2013, provides best-in-class cyber AI to protect organisations against attacks of all kinds – including insider threats, espionage, supply chain attacks, phishing and ransomware.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

Which AI assistant do you prefer to use?

Google, Samsung, and Amazon all have AI assistants available on the best Android phones. Each of them have their pros and cons, but they all exist for one purpose; to make our lives just a little bit easier. Several other AI assistants are out there, like Microsoft's Cortana, but none of them have quite the reach that these do. With that in mind, we would like to know which AI assistant you prefer to use? Let us know in the comments why you chose one over the others.
Healthtechxplore.com

New medical image fusion method draws on deep learning to improve patient outcomes

Image fusion is a process that can enhance the clinical value of medical images, improving the accuracy of medical diagnoses and the quality of patient care. Researchers at the College of Data Science Software Engineering at China's Qingdao University have developed a new "multi-modal" image fusion method based on supervised deep learning that enhances image clarity, reduces redundant image features and supports batch processing. Their findings have just been published in KeAi's International Journal of Cognitive Computing in Engineering.
SoftwareItproportal

Google Password Manager: How to use it

If you’re currently exploring the best password managers, you’ll come across lots of compelling choices, including several dedicated password managers like Dashlane and LastPass. So it could be easy to overlook Google Password Manager—a reliable, free password management solution that’s built into Google Chrome. With nothing more than Google Chrome...