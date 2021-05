Nashville’s restrictions on gatherings will go away by week’s end, as city officials continue to stress the importance of public health and safety. Since restrictions were imposed last year as the COVID-19 lockdown began, the number of people who could go into restaurants, bars, stores, and other venues, as well as attend gatherings has been limited. Those numbers have gradually increased as city health officials deemed it safe to do so. Public venues have begun reopening in recent weeks, as restrictions have eased.