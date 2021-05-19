newsbreak-logo
Video Games

Biomutant gets an "explanation trailer" to help you wrap your head around the weird animal apocalypse

By Austin Wood
GamesRadar+
 4 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Biomutant has seen quite a few trailers over the years, but it's also been stretched across quite a few years, so to catch everyone up to speed and answer some burning questions, THQ Nordic's released an aptly titled "explanation trailer" outlining the game's basic ideas and systems. "Biomutant is an...

Get a Good Look at Biomutant's Crazy Character Creation

Upcoming open world adventure Biomutant has us officially hyped after we recently got to see the game in action. It's looking great, but one aspect of the release that we've always wondered about is character creation. In case you don't already know, you play as a furry, rough-looking little creature in Biomutant, and the beast is yours to customise right from the start.
Biomutant is a Delightfully Weird Upcoming RPG

Biomutant waited a long time for the release, but in return, it will offer a much bigger and more complex experience. The game will bring a bizarre, twisted blend, successfully mixing many different styles, genres, and influences. This text was based on the PC version. Imagine a cuddly animal straight...
Netflix’s animated fantasy Wish Dragon gets a trailer and poster

Netflix has released a poster and trailer for the animated feature Wish Dragon which follows teenager Din who sets off an adventure through Shanghai with a wish-granting dragon, in search of his long-lost childhood best friend; check them out here…. Din, a working-class college student with big dreams but small...
NEO: The World Ends with You gets a stylish opening trailer

We’re counting down the days until NEO: The World Ends with You releases this July, but for now, Square Enix shared a stylish opening trailer for the game. The opening trailer shows a little bit of everyone, but it mainly focuses on Rindo, Fret, Nagi, and Sho Minamimoto of the Wicked Twisters. We also get to see Tsugumi Matsunae and Susukichi from the Ruinbringers.
Resident Evil Village: How to Get Wooden Animal Head

The combinable treasures in Resident Evil Village can be a headache to deal with, if only because tracking down all their components takes so long to do. Case in point: Figuring out how to get the Wooden Animal Head in Resident Evil Village is deceptively easy and can result in you wasting hours wondering if you missed the piece somewhere in a past area.
Biomutant Shares Unedited Gameplay Trailers

Today THQ Nordic and Experiment 101 shared some brand new unedited trailers for Biomutant. These are unedited gameplay footage, and they’re console specific. Today we’re sharing PC and PS4 / Xbox One trailers, but later on they’ll also have trailers for next gen consoles. For those not already familiar with the game, think a post-apocalypse with furry creatures, and you’re on the right track.
Monster Hunter Rise: The Rampage Quest Struggle

Among the myriad additions Monster Hunter Rise brings to its series’ formula, the Rampage Quests stand out as perhaps the most contentious of them all. These mostly optional quests take the basic Monster Hunter mechanics and place them within the context of a tower defense-esque minigame, which sees players guarding their village against multiple hordes of enemy monsters. These segments have an insanely steep learning curve, even by the standards of the game, and it is all too easy to get frustrated by their obtuse and overly punishing design. Growing acclimated to the Rampage Quests’ rules is more than possible, however, and it’s surprising how much more enjoyable they become once their mechanics are properly understood. This does not fully negate how discouraging they can be when starting out, though, and it is worth examining where the Rampage Quests succeed and where they miss the mark.
GamesRadar+

Amy Hennig brings in Star Wars Project Ragtag co-writer for a new "story-driven action-adventure game"

Two of the key creative minds from the canceled Star Wars Project Ragtag have reunited to work on a new single-player action-adventure game. Ragtag writer Todd Stashwick revealed on Twitter that he's working with Amy Hennig, who co-created and led the Uncharted series before leaving Naughty Dog in 2014, on her new studio's first new project. Skydance New Media was formed jointly by Hennig and former EA executive Julian Beak in 2019, and this is the most we've heard of its new project yet.
Upcoming Metal Slug Mobile Game Drops High-Octane Gameplay Reveal Trailer

Some franchises lie dormant for decades before suddenly bursting back to life, like flowers blooming after a long winter. It looks like Metal Slug, SNK’s beloved run and gun series–not to be confused with Hideo Kojima’s mind-bending Metal Gear series–is about to be added to their number. The last Metal Slug game, Metal Slug XX, was a revised and repackaged version of Metal Slug 7, and it was released all the way back in 2009. About eleven years later, SNK has teamed up with TiMi Studio Group, a subsidiary of Tencent Games, to bring back Metal Slug as a mobile game. And it looks awesome.
Mass Effect: Legendary Edition Becomes a Steam Bestseller

Last week's biggest Steam bestseller was Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, dethroning Resident Evil Village. Also Subnautica: Below Zero recorded a successful debut. As every Monday Valve released a list of last week's biggest bestsellers on Steam (by revenue). There were a lot of interesting changes in the list. Resident Evil...
New Biomutant trailers compare Xbox One and PS4 gameplay footage

THQ Nordic has shared new Biomutant videos comparing gameplay footage for Xbox One and PS4, and Xbox One X and PS4 Pro. Check out the Xbox One and PS4 video below:. Biomutant runs at 1080p/30fps with dynamic resolution on Xbox One and PS4, and at 1080p/60fps with dynamic resolution on Xbox One X and PS4 Pro, with the Xbox One footage at the 03:50 minute mark in the video above, and the Xbox One X footage at the 03:56 minute mark in the video below. We get a good look at combat, traversal, and exploration in both, with our little raccoon/red panda/fox character beating up nearly every beastie it comes across.
SnowRunner joins Xbox Game Pass tomorrow

Microsoft has announced that the off-road open-world sandbox SnowRunner. SnowRunner puts you in the driver's seat of 40 powerful vehicles and tasks you with navigating numerous heavy-duty vehicles and their cargo across an open world that's filled with extreme and dangerous terrain. You'll need to customise your fleet to overcome mud, snow, frozen lakes, and torrential waters to reach your destination and deliver your cargo intact. SnowRunner can be played solo or with other players in a four-player co-op mode.
GamesRadar+

Pokemon Go Yveltal counters, weaknesses, movesets, and how to beat it in raids

The best Pokemon Go Yveltal counters will be a hot topic of discussion for the next two weeks as the brand new legendary features in raids. While the shiny form of Yveltal isn't available in Pokemon Go yet, capturing your first Yveltal is another entry ticked off the Pokedex, so we've got everything you need to know about the best counters, weaknesses, and movesets. This is your one stop shop for Pokemon Go Yveltal counters.