The F5 subscription plan for Microsoft 365 handles security and compliance for devices used by the workers who create, sell or service what organisations produce. Unless employees at all levels have some stake in the outcome of changes designed to deliver digital transformation, it's likely to fail. Ignoring frontline staff and their managers has been a common blind spot for organisations trying to improve performance and productivity. In a 2017 McKinsey survey, for example, only 3% of organisations who didn't make the effort to make line managers and frontline employees part of the transformation saw any improvements, compared to over a quarter when they were involved and engaged. By 2019, 90% of executives in a Harvard Business Review study had realised that 'digitally connected firstline workers' would be a competitive differentiator in their industry by 2021.