More Goals Are Coming For Orlando City
Orlando City is off to a great start in its 2021 Major League Soccer season. Orlando is one of three teams still undefeated, joined by the Seattle Sounders and Nashville SC. Along with the Sounders, the Lions lead the league with only two goals conceded so far this season. Orlando currently sits second in the Eastern Conference behind the New England Revolution, who have played one more game than the Lions this year. We shouldn’t look past how positive things have been to start this season. However, things aren’t perfect, especially offensively.www.chatsports.com