newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Lyncrest Media Launches Marketing System for Mortgage Professionals that Guarantees 30 Qualified Appointments a Month

albuquerqueexpress.com
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Proprietary System is Ideal for Loan Officers and Mortgage Brokers Who Are Tired of Cold Calling. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / Alex Machuca, CEO of Lyncrest Media, is pleased to announce the launch of a new proprietary marketing system for loan officers and mortgage brokers that guarantees they will book 30-plus qualified appointments each month.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokers#Media Company#Launches#A Real Estate Agent#Real Estate Relationships#Loan Amount#Annual Income#Loan Officers#Follow Ups#Ideal#Ceo#Approach#Complete Strangers#Calling#Book
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Marketing
Related
Softwarefoodlogistics.com

How Sage’s Financial Management Solution Helps Tender Greens Achieve Accounting Visibility

Since 2006, Tender Greens has been a pioneer in the hospitality industry, firmly securing its place as a go-to fine-casual dining restaurant. And, the multi-unit restaurant chain offers more than just a meal. Its mission-focused practices include creating relaxed, eco-friendly dining spaces, making sustainable choices for fresh, locally grown food and operating a culinary internship program for young adults coming out of foster care.
Businessnjbmagazine.com

TD Bank Names Van Volkom as Head of US Consumer Deposits, Products and Payments

Cherry Hill-based TD Bank, America’s Most Convenient Bank, announced the appointment of Alissa Van Volkom as Head of U.S. Consumer Deposits, Products and Payments. In this role, Van Volkom will lead all aspects of TD’s deposit products, including product development, business analytics, sales strategies and support, and customer experience and engagement.
Real EstatePosted by
Daily Mirror

Nationwide to relaunch 5% deposit mortgages but not as part of 95% government scheme

Nationwide Building Society is to bring back 95% mortgages in a boost for first-time buyers and borrowers with small deposits, however it won't include new-build properties. Mortgage deals for borrowers with 5% deposits largely vanished from the market last year, as providers became cautious about riskier loans and the possibility of house prices falling in the tough economy.
Businesslpgasmagazine.com

ADD Systems appoints director of customer support

Advanced Digital Data Inc. (ADD Systems) promoted Andy Katsigiannis to director of customer support and hardware operations. His appointment follows the retirement of Roger Keyser, vice president of customer support and hardware operations. Keyser retires after nearly 40 years with ADD Systems. He joined the company in 1982, only nine...
EconomyInsurance Journal

Miller Launches Professional Indemnity Product for Freelance Solicitors

Insurance broker Miller has launched a professional indemnity (PI) product designed specifically for solicitors operating on a self-employed basis. The product was developed following reforms introduced in November 2019 by the Solicitor’s Regulation Authority (which regulates solicitors in England and Wales). The reforms allow individual solicitors to deliver legal services direct to the public. Solicitors looking to start operating as freelancers will require PI insurance.
Real EstatePosted by
Benzinga

Key Markets To Watch As The Mortgage Boom Continues To Fade

The last year has seen the most eye-popping spike in value in history. While the Covid 19 pandemic initially shut down economies across the globe, the Work from Home movement caused a mass exodus away from metropolitan areas where many large companies are headquartered. Homebuyers have been laying siege on the housing market to the point where houses in the most desirable locations are selling for more than 50% above the asking price in some cases.
EconomyStamford Advocate

InterLinc Mortgage Launches Rebrand to Celebrate Performance Success and Position for Continued Growth

InterLinc Mortgage embarks on new brand campaign to scale up for its ambitious growth plans. InterLinc, a residential mortgage bank is embarking on a new brand campaign to recognize its tremendous performance over the past decade and to ground stronger roots to scale up for its ambitious growth plans in the near future. The company begins its multipart campaign this month with the launch of a new logo identity.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Digital Mortgage Lender Announces Softbank-Backed SPAC And $7 Billion Valuation

The Softbank-backed digital mortgage lender Better announced yesterday its intention to join a SPAC with The Aurora Acquisition Corp., in order to take Better public. The transaction is expected to close in the latter part of 2021. This merger gives Better an implied equity value of approximately $6.9 billion and a post-money equity value of approximately $7.7 billion, as stated in the announcement.
Businesssecuritytoday.com

Interface Security Systems Appoints Brian Garavuso as CTO

Interface Security Systems has announced the appointment of Brian Garavuso as its chief technology officer. With nearly 30 years of global executive leadership experience, Garavuso has served in C-level and advisory roles for companies that include OfficeMart, Diamond Resorts International, Hilton Grand Vacations Company, Interstate Hotels and Resorts, the Mariner Group, and Cape Coral Hospital. He received his BA in finance and accounting from South Florida University.
Real EstateAmerican Banker

Mortgage market under pressure; battle lines forming in cryptocurrencies

Receiving Wide Coverage ... The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau “is ringing an alarm bell it hopes homeowners and mortgage loan servicers hear,” The Washington Post reports. “The nation’s consumer watchdog agency says more borrowers are behind on their mortgages than at any time since the Great Recession. And the situation is even worse for Black and Hispanic borrowers, who are twice as likely to be delinquent or in a forbearance program as White borrowers.”
Real Estatemassachusettsnewswire.com

Mortgage Women Magazine Mortgage Star: Wendy Peel of ReverseVision honored for bringing reverse mortgage loans into the mainstream mortgage market

ReverseVision vice president of sales and marketing recognized for advocating for expanding home equity options to older Americans. SAN DIEGO, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — ReverseVision®, the leading national provider of Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) and private reverse mortgage sales and origination technology, announced Vice President of Sales and Marketing Wendy Peel has been named a Mortgage Star award recipient by Mortgage Women Magazine.
Real Estatebostonnews.net

NextHome and CMG Financial Launch NextMortgage, a New Mortgage Experience

NextHome, the No. 1 real estate franchise, and CMG Financial, a national privately-held, mortgage banking firm, announce the launch of their new joint venture partnership, NextMortgage. NextMortgage will launch with offices in Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Kentucky first with plans to continue expansion throughout the United States. The...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Wella Professionals launches 'WeCreate', global digital

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): The newly founded Wella Company debuted 'WeCreate' - its first global digital event celebrating the artistry and craft through world-class education. Top Wella Company headliners united from across the globe, including hot markets, such as Tokyo, New York, and London, to share unique techniques,...
Personal Financenationalmortgageprofessional.com

Carrington Mortgage Services Launches Delegated Correspondent Lending Channel

Carrington Mortgage Services LLC now provides an impressive slate of loan offerings, including retail, wholesale, and correspondent lending. CMS also launched a Delegated Correspondent Lending channel, which is expected to become an integral part of Carrington’s business. Carrington’s strong financial position and ability to purchase loans quickly will benefit loan...
Real Estateappraisalbuzz.com

‘Mixed Bag of Action’ in the Mortgage Market

Low housing inventory and high demand are pushing prices higher and “weighing down on activity,” economists report. 2021 promises to be a big year for the appraisal profession. The coronavirus pandemic forced appraisers to quickly adapt, and we had to tackle a. February 1, 2021 No Comments. This new year...
Businessmpamag.com

Genworth Mortgage Holdings launches IPO

Genworth Mortgage Holdings announced Tuesday that it has started trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “ACT,” offering $20 to $24 per share. The Raleigh, NC-based mortgage insurance firm said that all of the shares are being offered by the selling stockholder, Genworth Holdings (GHI), and net proceeds from the initial public offering will go to GHI. The IPO is still subject to customary closing conditions.
Marketsinsurancebusinessmag.com

Management and professional liability market in for turbulent 2021

The market will remain turbulent in 2021 for most lines of management and professional liability, according to the 2021 Market Outlook from Risk Placement Services (RPS). So far in 2021, corporate bankruptcies, widespread layoffs and cyber breaches stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic are compounding the distress already facing the management and professional liability market in 2020, RPS said. Insurance carriers writing nearly every line of business in the market segment are hiking premiums and rates, reducing capacity and more closely scrutinizing accounts.
Businessadvisor.ca

Manulife names global head of growing private markets business

Manulife Investment Management has named a new global head of real assets and private markets, reflecting the growing interest for private market investments, the firm said on Monday. Christoph Schumacher will take the newly created role, moving to Manulife from Credit Suisse Asset Management where he was global head of...