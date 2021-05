German liner operator Hapag-Lloyd has announced the commencement of East Africa Service 3 (EAS3) to arrive in Kenya and Tanzania this week. The new service will offer direct weekly sailings between China, South-East Asia, Kenya and Tanzania with very competitive transit times. In addition, the EAS3 will offer excellent connections to Hapag-Lloyd’s global network via the hub ports of Singapore, Port Kelang and Shanghai. Seven 2,800 TEU vessels will be deployed in the service, including two provided by Hapag-Lloyd.