Update - Christian Djoos has signed in Switzerland. Detroit can retain his RFA rights. May have been notified that the team didn’t have plans to use him for next year. I asked for your thoughts on draft picks and where Detroit will select. your picks so far have been a lot of fun to go through. Eklund still seems to be consensus with Owen Power the prize if Detroit gets first overall. A lot of thought has gone into the scenarios. As we get closer to the draft I’ll repost and see how everyone feels. It was nice to see some goalie love in the comments as well. With no clue where Petruzzelli is at, the prospect pipeline doesn’t feel very strong.