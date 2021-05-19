newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Ford Performance NASCAR: Roush Fenway Zoom Transcript

By Official Release
speedwaymedia.com
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRoush Fenway Zoom Media Availability | Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Earlier today, Roush Fenway Racing announced a multi-year extension with sponsor Fastenal. Following is a transcript of the Q&A portion of the press conference, which featured driver Chris Buescher, Roush Fenway president Steve Newmark and Fastenal president and CEO Dan Florness.

speedwaymedia.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Buescher
Person
Brad Keselowski
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy Car#Basketball#Roush Fenway Racing#Sports Cars#Ford Performance Nascar#Ford Performance Notes#Q A#Fenway Sports Group#Liverpool#Red Sox#Fastenal Ford Mustang#Fenway Sports Management#Driver Chris Buescher#Race Cars#Daytona#Consistent Laps#Restarts#Transcript#Sponsor Fastenal#Front Row
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
MotorsportsAutoweek.com

NASCAR Generations

Since the debut of the Strictly Stock division in 1948, the cars turning laps at the highest level have undergone numerous changes since first taking to the beach at Daytona. Moving away from showroom models to a specifically constructed high-tech platform, two things have remained consistent: Win on Sunday and sell on Monday.
Motorsportsfordauthority.com

Next-Gen NASCAR Ford Mustang Leaks Ahead Of Official Debut

While we’ve seen a few teasers of the next-gen NASCAR Ford Mustang racer in recent weeks, the official debut is set for today at 3 pm EDT. However, the brand new race car has already leaked via Reddit, where we can see the next-gen NASCAR Ford Mustang sitting behind the next-gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE racer, looking an awful lot like it was inspired by the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500.
Motorsportsbitcoinist.com

Roush Fenway Racing First US Sports Team To Launch Fan Token

Blockchain technology is hitting the raceway lately. This week, IndyCar team Ed Carpenter Racing announced their Bitcoin-themed Chevy to race in this year’s Indy 500. Now, NASCAR’s Roush Fenway Racing is putting their foot on the gas with their own fan token. More Fan Tokens. Just last week, the UFC...
Motorsportsthedetroitbureau.com

NASCAR Unveils Gen-7 Stock Cars from Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota

It’s Christmas in May for NASCAR fans as the three automotive brands in the series — Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota — unveiled their next-generation race cars for the 2022 season. NASCAR called the three Gen-7 cars the “Rebirth of Stock,” made their public debut after a slew of prototypes endured...
jayski.com

NASCAR National Series News & Notes – Kansas Speedway

Distance: 400.5 miles (267 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 80), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 160), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 267) Distance: 200.1 miles (147 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 45), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 147) NASCAR Camping World Truck...
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Darlington I

The first of two trips to Darlington Raceway is on tap this weekend for the 12th race of the NASCAR Cup Series campaign, as the sport celebrates the annual #NASCARThrowback weekend. Jack Roush has 20 wins all-time at ‘The Lady in Black,’ including five in the NCS. Goodyear 400. Sunday,...
MotorsportsCarscoops

Next Gen Chevy Camaro, Ford Mustang And Toyota Camry Unveiled For NASCAR Cup Series

In one fell swoop, Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota have unveiled their Next Gen race cars for the NASCAR Cup Series. Looking more like their road-going counterparts, the race cars have a symmetric carbon fiber composite body with a shorter rear overhang. The models are also equipped with a ventilated hood, a side exiting exhaust and a rear diffuser for improved aerodynamics.
MotorsportsAutoweek.com

NASCAR Details Decision to Delay Caution for Errant Tire

The decision from NASCAR race control to delay calling a caution for an errant tire in the infield near the end of the Buschy McBusch Race 400 at Kansas Speedway came down to balancing safety and permitting the race to play out naturally. That was the explanation from Elton Sawyer,...
MotorsportsTire Business

Black's Tire to race two Ford F-150s in NASCAR event

DARLINGTON, N.C. — Friday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) event promises to be memorable for Blacks Tire & Auto Service (BTS). The Whiteville, N.C.-based family-owned tire dealership will have two Ford F-150 trucks competing in the LiftKit4Less.com 200 at Darlington Raceway on May 7, driven by the father-son duo of David Gilliland and Todd Gilliland.
Motorsportssportscar365.com

Reigning GS Champion Stacy, Roush Jr. Return in Mustang GT4

Reigning IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge champion Nate Stacy will make his series return this weekend at Mid-Ohio as part of a new GS class entry involving former series competitor Jack Roush Jr. The duo have teamed up to drive a Ford Mustang GT4 entered by American Wheelman, which will debut...
MotorsportsRotowire

DFS NASCAR: Goodyear 400

This article is part of our DFS NASCAR series. Location: Darlington, S.C. Kyle Busch survived multiple late restarts to win last week on his birthday at Kansas Speedway. The win marked 10 different winners from the first 11 races this season, adding even further pressure on contenders who haven't gotten to Victory Lane yet this season. Just six spots remain for nonwinners to qualify for the playoffs with 15 races remaining in the regular season. Adding to that pressure is a trip this week to one of NASCAR's toughest tracks in Darlington Raceway. The 1.37-mile oval is egg shaped and sports an old, rough surface. The series raced three times at the track last season in the pandemic-altered schedule. Kevin Harvick won two of those races while Denny Hamlin won the other. Both of those drivers, along with defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott, have yet to win in 2021. Brad Keselowski will start on pole with Harvick on the outside of the front row in this week's 400-mile throwback weekend at Darlington.
Kansas SportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Buescher Leads 13 Laps, Finishes Eighth at Kansas

After leading 13 laps Sunday afternoon at Kansas Speedway, Chris Buescher and the No. 17 AutoTempest Ford team finished eighth to secure their second top-10 of the season. “It was a good ending for our Autotempest Ford Mustang,” said Buescher. “It was a fight all day and we worked hard at it, everyone did a good job and brought us home a top-10. Really respectful finish from where we started. We kept getting better, kept working on it. Kansas is always fun being able to move around and have options. Those late race restarts were pretty wild, but we came out of it in one piece, the car is clean. Glad to give AutoTempest their first top-10 in NASCAR.”
Accidentsspeedwaymedia.com

Ford Performance NASCAR: Logano Rallies For Top Five Dover Finish

NASCAR Cup Series — Drydene 400. Dover International Speedway | Sunday, May 16, 2021. HOW MUCH DID YOU WORK ON THE CAR AND WHAT’S IT LIKE AT THE END WHEN YOU GET THE CAR THE WAY YOU WANT IT? “A little bit too late. We had some debris go through the grille early in the race, so we were pretty good beforehand and then knocked a big hole in the nose and that’s why the turn went away, so it took a while to repair that and get everything to where it needed to be and we didn’t really get that until the last run and it’s a rocketship. The Shell/Pennzoil Mustang was really fast. I was able to drive from I think it was 16th to fifth in that last run there and had the 24 in the old sights, but didn’t get there in time. Overall, very proud of the team and their recovery today. We definitely got dealt some adversity and we made the most of it. I wish it was a win. I wish we maybe could have raced those guys, but, overall, we’ll take that considering the way it was going.”