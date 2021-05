Virtual Story Time Wednesdays, May 5, 12, 19 & 26 10:30 a.m. Join us for an online version of our Preschool Story Time where we’ll share stories, songs, finger plays and movement activities. Story Times are a fun way to help your child develop skills they will need to be ready to read. This program is recommended for ages 5 and younger but the whole family is welcome to join from home! Story Times will take place over Zoom. Registration is required. A link for the Zoom event will be emailed to you before the event. To register, or for information, visit cclnj.org or call (856)453-2210 x.26105.