Waseca City Council divided on parking spot removal
A parking stall will be removed at the southeast corner of Elm Avenue and Second Street Southwest to help driver visibility at the intersection. The Waseca City Council approved its removal in a 4-3 vote Tuesday. Waseca Police Chief Penny Vought, interim Waseca County Engineer Al Forsberg and the Waseca Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the removal of the parallel parking spot. However, the council received a letter from a downtown business owner opposing the parking spot’s removal, stating that there’s already not enough parking spots downtown.www.southernminn.com