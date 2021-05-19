Waseca City Council divided on parking spot removal

Waseca County Public Health is hosting a vaccine clinic on Wednesday, May 12th from 3-5 pm. The vaccine provided is manufactured by Johnson and Johnson. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine does not require a second dose to reach its full effectiveness, so only one appointment is needed. Visit Waseca County on the web and click the bullet or call 507-835-0690 weekdays between 9 and 3 to reserve your dose. Clinic will be held at the Community Services Building, 1000 West Elm Ave in Waseca.