newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Hackers targeted SolarWinds earlier than previously known

By ERIC TUCKER
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 8 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18feQK_0a4stxJo00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The hackers who carried out the massive SolarWinds intrusion were in the software company's system as early as January 2019, months earlier than previously known, the company's top official said Wednesday.

SolarWinds had previously traced the origins of the hack to the fall of 2019 but now believes that hackers were doing “very early recon activities” as far back as the prior January, according to Sudhakar Ramakrishna, the company's president and chief executive officer.

“The tradecraft that the attackers used was extremely well-done and extremely sophisticated, where they did everything possible to hide in plain sight, so to speak," Ramakrishna said during a discussion hosted by the RSA Conference.

The SolarWinds hack, which U.S. officials have linked to the Russian government, is one in a series of major breaches that has prompted a major cybersecurity focus from the Biden administration. By seeding the company's widely used software update with malicious code, hackers were able to penetrate the networks of multiple U.S. government agencies and private sector corporations in an apparent act of cyberespionage.

Also Wednesday, Ramakrishna apologized for the way the company during congressional testimony earlier this year had publicly blamed an intern for poor password security protocols. That public attribution of blame, he said, was “not appropriate.”

“I have long held a belief system and an attitude that you never flog failure. You want your employees, including interns, to make mistakes and learn from those mistakes and together we become better," he added. "Obviously you don't want to make the same mistake over and over again. You want to improve.”

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
35K+
Followers
43K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#Cybersecurity Breaches#Malicious Code#Security Breaches#Attackers#Ap#The Rsa Conference#Cyberespionage#Company#Major Breaches#Networks#U S Officials#Russian Government#U S Government#Chief Executive Officer#Origins#Congressional Testimony#Interns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
SolarWinds
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
U.S. PoliticsTimes-Herald

High-tech vulnerability

The United States has by far the largest defense budget in the world — $778 billion last year, more than the next 11 countries combined. But hackers for criminal organizations and adversarial nations like Russia have been penetrating those defenses for years, and likely doing it for comparatively bargain-basement prices.
Public SafetyFudzilla

Hackers are targeting essential industries

Hackers are taking advantage of the global destabilisation by targeting essential industries and common vulnerabilities from the shift to remote working, according to a new report from NTT. The outfit's 2021 Global Threat Intelligence Report (GTIR) said that manufacturing, healthcare and finance industries all saw an increase in attacks globally...
Worldamericanmilitarynews.com

US and UK release details on Russia’s SolarWinds hackers

The U.S. and U.K. released details on Friday about how Russia’s foreign intelligence service operates in cyberspace, the latest effort to try to disrupt future attacks. The report contains technical resources about the group’s tactics, including breaching email in order to find passwords and other information to further infiltrate organizations, in addition to providing software flaws commonly exploited by the hackers. It also offers details about how network administrators can counter the attackers’ tactics.
WorldBakersfield Californian

US and UK reveal code flaws abused by SolarWinds hackers

WASHINGTON –The U.S. and U.K. released details on Friday about how Russia’s foreign intelligence service operates in cyberspace, the latest effort to try to disrupt future attacks. The report contains technical resources about the group’s tactics, including breaching email in order to find passwords and other information to further infiltrate...
Foreign PolicyDerrick

US sanctions Myanmar military and junta leaders for attacks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. placed more members of Myanmar’s ruling military junta on a financial blacklist Monday for the deadly attacks against civilians following the February coup in the southeast Asian nation. The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed financial sanctions on 16 people and the newly...
Foreign PolicyCourthouse News Service

US Hits Myanmar Ministers, Central Bank Chief With Sanctions

WASHINGTON (AFP) — The U.S. Treasury slapped sanctions on 16 senior Myanmar officials and family members Monday, citing their support for the government’s “violent and lethal attacks” against the country’s pro-democracy movement. Among those placed on the Treasury’s blacklist were four members of the military junta’s State Administration Council, seven...
U.S. Politicsindustryleadersmagazine.com

IRS and Justice Department investigating crypto exchange Binance

The Internal Revenue Service and Department of Justice are investigating the cryptocurrency exchange Binance. Singapore-based Binance was co-founded in 2017 by Changpeng Zhao, and is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world. The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is probing money laundering and tax-related offenses on the platform by any US citizen. They are investigating whether any illegal trading of derivatives linked to digital tokens was done. The United States residents can only purchase these kinds of products from firms registered with the CFTC.
Businesssecurityboulevard.com

2021 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report Is Out

The Verizon Data Breach Investigations report is probably one of the most widely read reports in cyber security. Verizon released their 2021 edition of the report on May 13, 2021. Christopher Krebs, former director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency talk about the very real security threat disinformation...
Maryland Governmentfedscoop.com

DISA issues zero-trust reference architecture for Defense Department

The DISA and JFHQ-DODIN Headquarters Building at Fort Meade, Maryland. (Photo by Kevin Headtke/ DOD) The Pentagon’s IT support agency recently issued an initial zero-trust reference architecture to put the entire Department of Defense on the same page implementing modern cybersecurity practices. The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) released version...
Healththefreshtoast.com

State Governments Are Starting To Ban Delta-8 THC

Last month, a warning was raised by a chemist on the constituents of delta-8 THC, its production techniques, and other unknowns. Delta-8 THC is fast becoming an ever-present compound. While this may seem like good news, it is a thing of concern. There seems to be a lot of misinformation about this compound, with a lot of concerns about the production, labeling, and marketing strategy.