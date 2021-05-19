newsbreak-logo
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to Post $0.19 EPS

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleEquities research analysts expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is ($0.05). Visteon reported earnings of ($1.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

