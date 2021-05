After reading David Skolnick’s piece, “Voter turnout shows disinterest,” it’s sad. I take nothing away from his reporting; he’s right. People are not interested in local politics until they want something. But I feel you should always want and need from your local elected officials. You should always want and need transparency in your tax dollars. You should always want and need a safe and healthy environment. You should always want and need to have the same quality of life issues that others benefit from in neighboring cities and ‘burbs.